A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church for Evelyn Landry LaLande Martin, 90, who passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Lafayette General Hospital from complications associated with the Covid-19 virus. The service will include burial rites for her son, Steven L. LaLande who passed away on June 2, 2020.The family requests that visitation be held at Pellerin Funeral Home in Breaux Bridge on Friday, August 7 from 4:00 pm till 8:00 pm and continue on Saturday at 8 am until 9:30. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm on Friday. A private burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery #1. Father Stephen Pellessier will conduct the service assisted by Father Donald Pelous. Evelyn was born on June 12, 1930 to Cyril Landry, Jr. and Blanche Picard Landry in Breaux Bridge, La. After graduation from Breaux Bridge High School, Evelyn worked as a bookkeeper for some of Lafayette's exclusive women's clothing stores; namely, Wormser's, LaParisienne, Annie's, and Sandy Austin Ltd. Evelyn was a devout Catholic and a lifelong parishioner of St. Bernard Catholic Church, where she was one of the original adorers in the Chapel of Perpetual Adoration when it opened in September 1984. She was also a Eucharistic Minister at Masses and to the ill and homebound. Evelyn was a member of Catholic Daughters Court St. Paul #1434 since 1955 and St. Bernard Altar Society. She is survived by her daughters, Terry L. Guidry and husband Richard, and Nancy L. Camel and husband Murray, all of Breaux Bridge; her grandchildren, Andrea G. Dupuis and husband Jason of St. Louis, Missouri; Sadie C. Neatherly and husband Dan of Frisco, Texas; Melanie G. Latiolais and husband Adam; Adam R. Camel and wife Amanda; and Andy P. Camel and wife Kelli, all of Breaux Bridge; 8 great-grandchildren, Jenna and Elyse Latiolais, Sarah Dupuis, Sydney and Cason Neatherly and Emma, Drew and Owen Camel. Also mourning her death are her brother-in-law, Clayton Castille, Jr.; her sister-in-law, Rena Landry; and a very special cousin, Ramona Dupuis of San Antonio, Texas. She will be remembered lovingly by the Picard, Landry, and LaLande families. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband and the father of her children, Paul LaLande, Jr.; her second husband, John "Boysie" Martin; her son Steven L. LaLande; her siblings, Lorraine Landry Castille, Bobby Landry, John B. Gauthier, Paul "Shook" Cormier, George Cormier, James Landry, Harris Landry, Linton Landry, Anasta Landry, Amanda Landry, Mae Landry, Sr. Paula Landry, and Sue Landry. She was also preceded in death by several members of the Picard, Landry and LaLande families. Pallbearers will be Richard Guidry, Murray Camel, Adam Camel, Andy Camel, John Landry, and David Castille. Honorary pallbearers with be Jason Dupuis, Adam Latiolais, and Dan Neatherly. Pellerin Funeral Home in Breaux Bridge is in charge of arrangements.

