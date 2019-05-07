Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Marie Michaud Arabie. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home Of Broussard 316 Youngsville Highway Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-837-9887 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial for Evelyn Marie Michaud Arabie, 90, will 11:00AM Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville with Father Jason Mouton officiating. Interment will follow in St. Anne Mausoleum. Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Lafayette Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2:00PM until 9:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume Thursday from 8:00AM until service time. Evelyn, passed away Monday May 6, 2019 in her residence. She was born November 20, 1928 in Sunset to Frank Michaud and Lea Smith. She married Emmett Jacques Arabie October 20, 1951 in Grand Coteau. They made their home in Youngsville and raised seven children. She was a loving, giving, and generous soul. In her younger years she helped her mother raise her siblings as she was the eldest daughter. She then raised her own family and looked after her parents in their later years. She was a lifelong catholic being a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in her youth, a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in her later years. She celebrated her 90th birthday with siblings and family. She is survived by her children; Wilson Joseph Arabie and wife Barbara, Rayford Anthony Arabie and wife Georgie, Darrel Jude Arabie and wife Meg, Dennis Paul Arabie and wife Donna, Merlin David Arabie and wife Dianne, Debra Ann Arabie and Jessie, and Susan Marie Arabie Trahan and husband Markham, her brothers; Albert Michaud, Wallace Michaud, Harry Michaud, and Eugene Michaud, a sister; Joyce Broussard, 15 grandchildren; Destiny, Jasmine, Staphon, Brooks, Christie, Hannah, Matthew, Johann, Ashley, Lindsey, Adam, Rachel, Lucas, Colin, and Alexander, 14 great grandchildren; Ray Ray, Trenton, Jacie, Destin, Aubri, Chanyng, Hailee, Braxtyn, Nahla, Abigail, Evelyn, Luke, Lina, and Ellyana. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank Regis Michaud Sr. and Lea Mary Smith, her husband Emmett Jacques Arabie, a granddaughter, Jasmine Agatha Savoy, brothers, Leonce Michaud, Cleveland Michaud, Frank Michaud Jr., Elvin Joseph Michaud, paternal grandparents, Francois Michaud and Celestine Courquet, maternal grandparents, Joseph Maurice Smith and Marie Smith. Condolences may be made to the family at A Mass of Christian Burial for Evelyn Marie Michaud Arabie, 90, will 11:00AM Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville with Father Jason Mouton officiating. Interment will follow in St. Anne Mausoleum. Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Lafayette Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2:00PM until 9:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume Thursday from 8:00AM until service time. Evelyn, passed away Monday May 6, 2019 in her residence. She was born November 20, 1928 in Sunset to Frank Michaud and Lea Smith. She married Emmett Jacques Arabie October 20, 1951 in Grand Coteau. They made their home in Youngsville and raised seven children. She was a loving, giving, and generous soul. In her younger years she helped her mother raise her siblings as she was the eldest daughter. She then raised her own family and looked after her parents in their later years. She was a lifelong catholic being a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in her youth, a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in her later years. She celebrated her 90th birthday with siblings and family. She is survived by her children; Wilson Joseph Arabie and wife Barbara, Rayford Anthony Arabie and wife Georgie, Darrel Jude Arabie and wife Meg, Dennis Paul Arabie and wife Donna, Merlin David Arabie and wife Dianne, Debra Ann Arabie and Jessie, and Susan Marie Arabie Trahan and husband Markham, her brothers; Albert Michaud, Wallace Michaud, Harry Michaud, and Eugene Michaud, a sister; Joyce Broussard, 15 grandchildren; Destiny, Jasmine, Staphon, Brooks, Christie, Hannah, Matthew, Johann, Ashley, Lindsey, Adam, Rachel, Lucas, Colin, and Alexander, 14 great grandchildren; Ray Ray, Trenton, Jacie, Destin, Aubri, Chanyng, Hailee, Braxtyn, Nahla, Abigail, Evelyn, Luke, Lina, and Ellyana. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank Regis Michaud Sr. and Lea Mary Smith, her husband Emmett Jacques Arabie, a granddaughter, Jasmine Agatha Savoy, brothers, Leonce Michaud, Cleveland Michaud, Frank Michaud Jr., Elvin Joseph Michaud, paternal grandparents, Francois Michaud and Celestine Courquet, maternal grandparents, Joseph Maurice Smith and Marie Smith. Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of arrangements 316 Youngsville Hwy. Lafayette, LA 70508 (337) 837-9887. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 7 to May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close