Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Evelyn Marie Curley, age 78, the former Evelyn Ormand, who passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Opelousas General Health System in Opelousas. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. The Rev. Pete Smith will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be Be Not Afraid, Prayer of St. Francis, Here I Am Lord and On Eagle's Wings. Mrs. Curley was a native and lifelong resident of Opelousas. She was an inspirational woman and a great help to many in her role as a mentor to those who suffered from addiction. Survivors include two sons, Michael O. Curley and his wife, Sheila, of Opelousas and Christopher B. Curley and his wife, Lisa, of Lawtell; a daughter, Cynthia C. Bollich and her husband, Kirk, of Opelousas; one sister, Lou Dean Bordelon of Lafayette; six grandchildren, Michael Curley, Jr. and his wife, Kelly, Mallory Curley Faul and her husband, Eric, Meghan Curley Richard and her husband, Nicholas, Nicholas Curley and his wife, Lauren, Andy Curley, and Lance Thibodeaux and his wife, Jovi; and four great-grandchildren, Jack Faul, Cohen Faul, Mac Curley and Caroline Curley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas O. Curley; her parents, William Taylor Ormand and the former Claudia Byrd; and two sisters, Gertrude Allgood and Bessie Manuel. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:30 a.m. Saturday and will continue until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Michael O. Curley, Christopher B. Curley, Michael Curley, Jr., Kirk Edward Bollich, Nicholas Curley and Richard Mobile.

