Evelyn Snellgrove Pontiff, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend passed away on March 27, 2020 at Oschner St. Mary hospital in Morgan City after a lengthy illness. Evelyn was born on August 30, 1932 in the settlement of Bayou Chene in the Atchafalaya Basin. She was extremely proud of her heritage and loved to tell stories about her early childhood at the Chene. She loved to read, work crossword puzzles, play pokeno, and follow LSU baseball. Her daily ritual was to "check in with the family" on the telephone. Evelyn was an amazingly talented cook and was known for her delicious Sunday dinners. You never left her home hungry and without a take home plate. During the week, there was always a fresh pot of coffee and dessert for her visiting friends. Her greatest accomplishment in life was rearing an extremely happy and amazingly successful family. As a mother, she was strongly supportive and never faltering. Her love was never ending. The home was always open to take care of the needs of her family. As a grandmother and great grandmother, she was an award. Grammy leaves a treasure chest of memories for them. They were first and foremost to her, showering them with her love and undivided attention. If they were performing, she was there. Evelyn is survived by her husband of 66 beautiful years, Donovan, three children, Sandra Clarke and her husband Dr. Jimmy, Kirk and his wife Roye, and Craig and his companion Andrea Ibert. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren, Dr. Jessica Leger and her husband Lance, Michelle Payne and her husband Nick, Dr. Mattie Guido and her husband John, Evelyn Pontiff, Blake Pontiff, Sarah Romero and her husband Cole, John Pontiff, Cacey Avet and her husband Timmy, nine great grandchildren and one step great grandchild. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents John Snellgrove and Goldie Curry Snellgrove. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Dr. Roland Degeyter for his above and beyond compassionate care, Franklin Foundation Hospital and special thanks to the wonderful nurses in ICU. A big thanks goes out to Rev. Sue Pugh for her many visits and guidance through these difficult times. Due to the recent health concerns and advised limited attendance at gatherings, the immediate family will hold a private graveside service. The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, 920 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert's Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main St., Franklin, LA 70538. 