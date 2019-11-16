Funeral services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St James Baptist Church for Evola May Polk Hill, 81, who joined our loving Creator at 6:00 a.m., Monday, November 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Services will be conducted by Pastor Cory L. Young. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. She was born June 29, 1938, (age 81) in New Iberia, Louisiana to Maudry T. and Junius Polk, Jr. She married Roosevelt H. Hill, Jr. on June 11, 1961. Evola was a long-time resident of Lafayette. She graduated from Jonas Henderson High School in New Iberia, Louisiana, and obtained her bachelor's degree in education from Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she met her future husband. Evola spent 30 years with the Lafayette Parish School system. She loved sports, traveling, gardening, cooking, dancing, sewing, singing, and praising the Lord. Her husband Roosevelt survives her, along with her two sons, Roosevelt Harold III (Sarah) of Plano, Texas, and Michael David (Emelita) of Carrolton, Texas; one daughter, Cynthia Lorraine Hill of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Kyle Anthony Watts and Kenya Celeste Hill; four sisters, Elouise P. Melton of New Iberia, Louisiana, Dannie P. Belser of New Iberia, Louisiana, Karen P. Butler of Lafayette, Louisiana and June Ellen P. Boutte (Earl 'Rat') of Houston, Texas; and one brother, Ronald W. Polk (Ogenita) of Houston Texas, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Maudry; father, Junius Jr, and granddaughter, Bailey Blaire Hill. Visitation will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. James Baptist Church from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, Louisiana.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019