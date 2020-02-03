Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ezar Marie Mouton. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at a 3:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro for Ezar Marie Mouton, age 89, the former Ezar Marie Myers, who passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Readers will be Kaylen Addison and Alexis Addison. Giftbearers will be Brandy Dupuis and Hope Leblanc. Mrs. Mouton was a native of Carencro and a resident of Lafayette having been a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church and St. Genevieve Catholic Church. Survivors include four sons, Ronald Lee Mouton of Breaux Bridge, Gerald Paul Mouton of Lafayette, Ashton Joseph "Poochie" Mouton of St. Martinville and Roland James Mouton of Breaux Bridge; six daughters, Jeanette Mouton of Lafayette, Linda Sue Mouton of Breaux Bridge, Anna Belle Guidry and her husband, Leroy, of Henderson and Brenda Gail Mayeaux and her husband, David, Shirley Jean Babb and her husband, Raymond, and Cynthia Ann Babb and her husband, Danny, all of Breaux Bridge; twenty-six grandchildren; one sister, Ruby Fowler and her husband, Lowell, of Newawk, OH; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Mouton; one son, James Mouton; two stepsons, Robert and Donald Mouton; her parents, Willie Myers, Sr. and the former Adalie Knott; five grandchildren; six brothers, Willie Myers, Jr., Joseph Milton Myers, Emile Myers, Ashton Paul Myers, Antoine Wesley Myers and Weston Myers; and two sisters, Mary Joyce Trahan and Hazel Mouton. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:30 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Leroy Guidry, Roland Mouton, Gerald Mouton, Ryan Mouton, Glenndale East and Corey Latiolais. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Mouton and Ashton "Poochie" Mouton.

