Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for F. Paul Schwing. View Sign

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Iberia for F. Paul Schwing, 91, who passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, in New Iberia. Rev. William Blanda will be the celebrant for the Mass. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Iberia from 8:30-11:00am. A Holy Rosary will be prayed at 8:30am followed by visitation until service time. As per his wishes, Paul Schwing donated his body to science. A full military graveside service will be held at a later date. A lifelong area resident, Paul Schwing was born on May 11, 1927 to the late John E. Schwing and Anna Blanchet Schwing. He was a 1946 graduate of St. Peter's College in New Iberia. He served in the U.S. Navy in WWII enlisting at the age of 18. He served 14 months and 12 days and trained in San Diego, CA. and was honorably discharged while serving at Algiers Repair Base in New Orleans, LA. He then attended Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL and finished his education at Spencer Business College in Lafayette, LA. In May 1953 he opened up Paul's Flower and Plant Shop on Weeks St. in downtown New Iberia. For years he provided fresh plants and flowers to New Iberia's families and businesses. He retired in 2014 and sold his flower business and shop shortly thereafter. While in business, he became actively involved in the Downtown Business Association serving as past-president. He was a diehard advocate for the downtown business district earning him the prestigious title of "Mayor of Main Street" by former Mayor Ruth Fontenot (1999). He was the recipient of the Outstanding Young Man Award for the Jr. Chamber of Commerce (1960), Chamber of Commerce Civic Service Award (2001), and The Daily Iberian's Man of the Year Award (1999). Volunteerism came naturally to Paul Schwing. He was the Scout Master for Troop 133 of the Boy Scouts of America Attakapas District (1953 – 1988). Under his leadership, 85 scouts were awarded the rank of Eagle Scout; attended 3 National Jamborees; and he received the Outstanding Scout Master's Award, St. George's Religion Award, and the Silver Beaver Award. Paul Schwing was also involved with numerous civic and professional organizations serving in various capacities. He was a member of the Iberia Veterans Organization, the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Knights of Columbus, the Woodmen of the World, the Louisiana Florist's Association, the South Louisiana Wholesale Florist's Association, the New Iberia Retail Florist's Association, the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, the New Iberia Jaycees, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Friends of the Library, the Friends of the Shadows, the New Iberia Historic District Commission, the New Iberia Museum Foundation, the Iberia Cultural Resources, the Iberia Concert Association, the Louisiana Archeological Society, the Louisiana Sugarcane Fair and Festival Association (crowned Mr. Iberia at Miss Iberia Pageant), the C.H.S. Panther Club, and S.P.C. /C.H.S. Alumni. Paul Schwing is survived by his brothers Pierre Schwing Sr. and James W. Schwing and wife, Beverly Schwing; his sister Flora Therese Schwing Broussard all of New Iberia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great, great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Rev. John E. Schwing SJ, Jules Schwing, and George Schwing; his sisters Mary Schwing Robbins, Anna Louise Schwing Allain, and Henriette Schwing Dougherty; his brothers-in-law Ruel (Doc) Robbins, Richard S. Allain Sr, George Broussard DVM, and Patrick Dougherty; his sisters-in-law Marie Louise Schwing, Harriet Schwing, and Kitty Schwing. The family would like to give a special thanks to his dedicated caregivers – Vera Lewis and her staff, his family physician and great nephew - Dr. Tim Allain Viator, his cardiologist - Dr. Paul Gulotta, Iberia Medical Center staff, and Hospice of Acadiana staff. Memorial contributions may be given in honor of Paul Schwing to the Boy Scouts of America – Evangeline Area Council, the Iberia Veterans Association, the New Iberia Museum Foundation, the Iberia Cultural Resources Association, St. Peter's Catholic Church, Hospice of Acadiana, Council on Aging, or a . You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Iberia for F. Paul Schwing, 91, who passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, in New Iberia. Rev. William Blanda will be the celebrant for the Mass. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Iberia from 8:30-11:00am. A Holy Rosary will be prayed at 8:30am followed by visitation until service time. As per his wishes, Paul Schwing donated his body to science. A full military graveside service will be held at a later date. A lifelong area resident, Paul Schwing was born on May 11, 1927 to the late John E. Schwing and Anna Blanchet Schwing. He was a 1946 graduate of St. Peter's College in New Iberia. He served in the U.S. Navy in WWII enlisting at the age of 18. He served 14 months and 12 days and trained in San Diego, CA. and was honorably discharged while serving at Algiers Repair Base in New Orleans, LA. He then attended Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL and finished his education at Spencer Business College in Lafayette, LA. In May 1953 he opened up Paul's Flower and Plant Shop on Weeks St. in downtown New Iberia. For years he provided fresh plants and flowers to New Iberia's families and businesses. He retired in 2014 and sold his flower business and shop shortly thereafter. While in business, he became actively involved in the Downtown Business Association serving as past-president. He was a diehard advocate for the downtown business district earning him the prestigious title of "Mayor of Main Street" by former Mayor Ruth Fontenot (1999). He was the recipient of the Outstanding Young Man Award for the Jr. Chamber of Commerce (1960), Chamber of Commerce Civic Service Award (2001), and The Daily Iberian's Man of the Year Award (1999). Volunteerism came naturally to Paul Schwing. He was the Scout Master for Troop 133 of the Boy Scouts of America Attakapas District (1953 – 1988). Under his leadership, 85 scouts were awarded the rank of Eagle Scout; attended 3 National Jamborees; and he received the Outstanding Scout Master's Award, St. George's Religion Award, and the Silver Beaver Award. Paul Schwing was also involved with numerous civic and professional organizations serving in various capacities. He was a member of the Iberia Veterans Organization, the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Knights of Columbus, the Woodmen of the World, the Louisiana Florist's Association, the South Louisiana Wholesale Florist's Association, the New Iberia Retail Florist's Association, the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, the New Iberia Jaycees, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Friends of the Library, the Friends of the Shadows, the New Iberia Historic District Commission, the New Iberia Museum Foundation, the Iberia Cultural Resources, the Iberia Concert Association, the Louisiana Archeological Society, the Louisiana Sugarcane Fair and Festival Association (crowned Mr. Iberia at Miss Iberia Pageant), the C.H.S. Panther Club, and S.P.C. /C.H.S. Alumni. Paul Schwing is survived by his brothers Pierre Schwing Sr. and James W. Schwing and wife, Beverly Schwing; his sister Flora Therese Schwing Broussard all of New Iberia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great, great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Rev. John E. Schwing SJ, Jules Schwing, and George Schwing; his sisters Mary Schwing Robbins, Anna Louise Schwing Allain, and Henriette Schwing Dougherty; his brothers-in-law Ruel (Doc) Robbins, Richard S. Allain Sr, George Broussard DVM, and Patrick Dougherty; his sisters-in-law Marie Louise Schwing, Harriet Schwing, and Kitty Schwing. The family would like to give a special thanks to his dedicated caregivers – Vera Lewis and her staff, his family physician and great nephew - Dr. Tim Allain Viator, his cardiologist - Dr. Paul Gulotta, Iberia Medical Center staff, and Hospice of Acadiana staff. Memorial contributions may be given in honor of Paul Schwing to the Boy Scouts of America – Evangeline Area Council, the Iberia Veterans Association, the New Iberia Museum Foundation, the Iberia Cultural Resources Association, St. Peter's Catholic Church, Hospice of Acadiana, Council on Aging, or a . You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. (337) 369-6336 is in charge of local arrangements. Funeral Home David Funeral Home

1101 Trotter Street

New Iberia , LA 70563

(337) 369-6336 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations