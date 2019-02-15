Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 10:00 AM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott, for Fanny Hoffpauir LaGrange, 83, who died at Magnolia Estates in Lafayette, on Thursday, February 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum in Scott. Most Reverend Michael Jarrell, Bishop Emeritus, Diocese of Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Genie Duhon and Peggy Stutes. Giftbearers will be Kayla LaGrange and Abby Howerton. Denise Melancon will provide music for the service. Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, Lenny Anthony LaGrange; her daughters, Priscilla LaGrange and fiance, Jack Copeland, and Tina Dupuis and husband, Michael; her grandchildren, Kayla LaGrange and Abby Howerton; her step-grandchildren, Krystal Dupuis and Fabian Dupuis; her great-grandchildren, Evan and Zander Howerton; her step great-grandchildren, Karissa, Christian, and Lathan; and her brother, Leroy Hoffpauir. She was preceded in death by her parents Ida Miller Hoffpauir and Noah Hoffpauir; her two sisters, Rita Duhon and Audrey Steward; her brothers, Moise Hoffpauir, Chester Hoffpauir, Lawrence Hoffpauir, Harold Hoffpauir, Noah Hoffpauir, Jr., and Raoul Hoffpauir. A resident of Scott, Louisiana for 58 years of her life, Fanny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Earlier in her life, Fanny provided child care in her home and became very attached to the children. She loved to cook, especially Mandie's ground meat fricasse. Fanny loved spending time with her family and friends and chatting on the phone. She enjoyed going to the horse races with her husband and friends, doing searchword puzzles, playing cards and color by number painting. Fanny was sassy, always smiling and had an infectious laugh. Pallbearers will be Michael Dupuis, Jack Copeland, Tyler Howerton, Gervis Duhon, Keith Blanchard, and J.L. Hoffpauir. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Sunday from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM and on Monday from 8:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed Sunday evening at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in Fanny Hoffpauir LaGrange's name to Hope Hospice, 100 Asma Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70508. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the LaGrange family to the compassionate nurses at Lafayette General Medical Center. A Rosary will be prayed Sunday evening at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in Fanny Hoffpauir LaGrange's name to Hope Hospice, 100 Asma Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70508. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the LaGrange family to the compassionate nurses at Lafayette General Medical Center. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320

