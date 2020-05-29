Funeral services will be held Mrs. Faye Lynn Smith Brantley at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 1, 2020, in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille DOWNTOWN Lafayette. Mrs. Faye passed away peacefully at her son's residence in Lafayette on Friday, May 29, 2020. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 1:00 PM. Interment will be in Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery following the funeral service. Reverend John Cannon, Senior Pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church of Lafayette will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include her sons, Michael Vernon Brantley and his wife Sandra, David Scott Brantley, Eric Waller Brantley, and Gregory Todd Brantley and his wife, Cindy all of Lafayette; her grandchildren, Lindsey Crittenden and husband James, Michelle Brantley, Ashley Pippin and her husband Corey, Patrick Brantley and Kylie, Dustin Brantley and Drake Brantley; her great-grandchildren Adley and Henley Crittenden, Vivianne and Caroline Pippin and Wesley Brantley; her brothers Dr. Don Smith and Dr. Jerry Smith; numerous nieces and nephews and Col. Max Stevens. She was preceded in death by her husband, Captain Gerald Waller Brantley; her parents, Mr. Dudley Vernon Smith and Mrs. Grace Rand Smith; her sister Carol Smith Newton; and her grandson, Justin Michael Brantley. Faye was a resident of Louisiana most of her life, however her first marriage required her to be stationed at several Air Force Bases such as, Oklahoma, Arizona, Florida, West Germany, North Carolina and Las Vegas, Nevada. After the untimely death of her first husband, she moved back to Lafayette in 1967, where she would raise four boys. She married Max Stevens and moved to Shalimar, Florida for 13 years then moved back to Lafayette in 2019 to be with her family during her last days of her life. She was a faithful believer in Christ and was a very independent woman. She enjoyed Sunday dinners with her family, sewing, needlepoint, crocheting, traveling, words with friends and crosswords puzzles. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and memories of her will be cherished for a lifetime. Pallbearers will be Patrick Brantley, Dustin Brantley, Drake Brantley, Jay Smith, Adam Smith and Travis Smith. Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Faye 's name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Brantley family to Mary Lyons for her loving compassionate care and to Hospice of Acadiana. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.