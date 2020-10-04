Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at a time pending Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Faye "Maw Faye" Mire, age 78, who passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Mrs. Mire was a native of Lewisburg and a lifelong resident of Scott. She successfully owned and operated Faye's Nursery and Daycare in Scott for twenty-five years where she was affectionally known as "Maw Faye". A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. "Maw Faye" was an incredible woman who loved and treasured every minute spent with her family, friends, and watching her daycare littles grow. Her loving and nurturing heart will be so greatly missed. Survivors include two sons, Wayne Doucet and his wife, Donna, and Guy Mire all of Scott; one daughter, Sandra Hebert of Lewisburg; seven grandchildren, Emily Vidrine, Danielle Arceneaux Meaux, Heather Arceneaux Ball and her husband, Ross, Ashley Duhon and her husband, Kern, Jonathan Doucet, Amy Doucet Barbosa and her husband, Steven, and Brittany Mire; fourteen great grandchildren; four great-great grandchild and two on the way; and three brothers, Lionel Richard of Luling, Linus Richard of Church Point and Thomas Richard, Jr. of Scott. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Daniel Mire; her parents, Thomas Richard, Sr. and the former Doris Vasseur; three brothers, Kermit Richard, Joseph Richard and Raymond Richard; and three sisters, Marie Guilbeaux, Eurella Lavergne and Lorita Richard. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Wayne Doucet, Guy Mire, Thomas Richard, Jr., Johnathan Doucet, Steven Barbosa and Jody Guidry. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
