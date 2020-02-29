Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Flo Ella Duhon Menard. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Anne's Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Anne's Catholic Church Younsgville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at a 10:30 am Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anne's Catholic Church in Younsgville, LA for Mrs. John Maibry Menard, Sr., the former Flo Ella Duhon, age 87, who died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Entombment will be in the Lafayette Memorial Park Peace Chapel Mausoleum. The Rev. Michael J. Russo, Pastor, will be in the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the services. The Lector will be her brother, Kermit U. Duhon, and the Giftbearers will be her daughters, Molly Rose Hernandez and Pattie Marie Courcier. Left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Molly Rose Hernandez of Broussard, LA and Pattie Marie Courcier of Youngsville, LA; one son, John Maibry Menard, Jr of Lafayette, LA; nine grandchildren, Seth, Leah, Luke, Toby and Erin Menard, David, Kellie and Matthew Hernandez, and Alex Jaffurs; twelve great grandchildren; one sister, Jeanne Guidry; and two brothers, Hardy Duhon and Kermit Duhon. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-six years, John Maibry Menard, Sr.; and her parents, Obrey and Laura Broussard Duhon. Mrs. Menard was a native and resident of Youngsville, LA: however, she did live most of her young adult life in Lafayette. A housewife for over sixty-six years, she was a rosary group leader and belonged to a sewing club. Mrs. Menard also attended Youngsville and Lafayette schools. Visitation will be held in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Tuesday from 4:00 until 8:00 and on Wednesday from 8:00 until time of the services. A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday at 6:30 pm in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Seth Menard, Luke Menard, Toby Menard, Matthew Hernandez, David Hernandez and Alex Jaffurs. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Menard may be made to the Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice, 923 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70503. The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Britni Hebert and Dr. Ashley Guy for their care and compassion given to Mrs. Menard.

