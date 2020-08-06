Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro (main location) for Florence "Tout-Tout" Credeur, age 91, who passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. Deacon David Menard of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church will officiate at the services. Ms. Credeur was a native of Mire and lived most of her life in Lafayette. She was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro. Ms. Credeur, affectionately known as "Tout-Tout", loved dancing, French music, watching old westerns, and talking with the girls. She was always smiling and laughing. Florence loved donuts, Burger King burgers, pineapple upside down cake, corn bread and milk, and Dr. Pepper. Survivors include one son, Harry Lee LeBlanc and his wife, Juanita, of Carencro; one daughter, Charlette LeBlanc of Youngsville; two grandchildren, Jason LeBlanc and his wife, Melissa, and Cody LeBlanc; four step-grandchildren, Leatitia McGinnis and her husband, Androu, Joseph Istre, Elizabeth Babineaux and her husband, Ernie, and Nicholas Leger and his wife, Brandi; four great grandchildren, Harley LeBlanc, Matthew LeBlanc, Andrew LeBlanc and McKayla McGinnis; and one great-great grandson, Drake Adam Abshire. She was preceded in death by one son, Pierre LeBlanc, Jr.; one daughter, Elaine LeBlanc; her parents, Clesma Credeur and the former Doldey Begnaud; the father of her children, Pierre LeBlanc; her former husband, Raoul Hoffpauir; and two sisters, May Joyce Pearson and Mary Rose Cormier. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
