Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Lundgren Turner. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services were held on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Florence Lundgren Turner, 79, who passed away on Wednesday, October 23rd at her home in Broussard. Entombment followed in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Rev. Weldon Moak officiated. Honored to serve as Pallbearers were Dave Ridgway, David Ridgway, Baylin Bagwell, Austin Alfred, Timothy Alfred, Jr. and Steve Harrison. Florence was born December 18, 1939, in Smithtown, NY and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Florence treasured her family and was loved by all who met her. Mrs. Turner is survived by her beloved husband and friend of 49 years, Gerald Turner, of Broussard; her three children, son David Ridgway and daughters LaDonna Harrison and her husband Steve and Jamie Nini; three grandchildren, Tiffany Summers, Brittani Czoschke and David Ridgway; three great-grandchildren, McKenzie Summers, Baylin Bagwell and Madison Czoschke; one niece, Kelli Alfred and her husband, Tim and two great-nephews, Timothy, Jr. and Austin Alfred. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Florence Valentine Lundgren; her only sibling, Lillian Gladding and a son-in-law, Calvin D. Nini. The family expressed thanks to the physicians and staff of Hospice of Acadiana in Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Florence and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Florence's name to Hospice of Acadiana, Inc. of Lafayette at 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA, 70503, (337) 232-1234 or at Funeral Services were held on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Florence Lundgren Turner, 79, who passed away on Wednesday, October 23rd at her home in Broussard. Entombment followed in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Rev. Weldon Moak officiated. Honored to serve as Pallbearers were Dave Ridgway, David Ridgway, Baylin Bagwell, Austin Alfred, Timothy Alfred, Jr. and Steve Harrison. Florence was born December 18, 1939, in Smithtown, NY and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Florence treasured her family and was loved by all who met her. Mrs. Turner is survived by her beloved husband and friend of 49 years, Gerald Turner, of Broussard; her three children, son David Ridgway and daughters LaDonna Harrison and her husband Steve and Jamie Nini; three grandchildren, Tiffany Summers, Brittani Czoschke and David Ridgway; three great-grandchildren, McKenzie Summers, Baylin Bagwell and Madison Czoschke; one niece, Kelli Alfred and her husband, Tim and two great-nephews, Timothy, Jr. and Austin Alfred. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Florence Valentine Lundgren; her only sibling, Lillian Gladding and a son-in-law, Calvin D. Nini. The family expressed thanks to the physicians and staff of Hospice of Acadiana in Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Florence and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Florence's name to Hospice of Acadiana, Inc. of Lafayette at 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA, 70503, (337) 232-1234 or at www.hospiceacadiana.com. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 was in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close