Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence "TeeTee" Norman-Senegal. View Sign Service Information Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-1193 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Reverend Clifton Labbe, S.V.D. will be officiating. The interment will be at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery following the Service. Florence "TeeTee" Norman-Senegal was born in Arnaudville, Louisiana, on February 13, 1929, to the late Anistad Norman and former Lucille Pete-Norman. Florence was the wife of Moses Senegal Sr. until his sudden passing. They shared many years together including 3 sons. She later welcomed Diane and TL into the family and loved them as her own. She was employed with the David Border family for 25 years as their housekeeper. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Anthony Church in Lafayette until her illness prevented her from attending regularly. She loved to cook and make pies for her family and friends. She enjoyed attending parades and special occasion events with her lifelong friend Ms. Verna. Florence will be remembered as the neighborhood mother. She helped so many families by looking after the children. Florence was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and a great friend. Florence gained her wings on September 23, 2019, at the age of 90 years old. She will be deeply missed. She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons; Moses Senegal Jr. (Romalee), Nolan Senegal, and Allen "TL" Chevialer (Kortney), her daughter; Diane Chevalier, her only grandchild; Briana Senegal, her sisters; Ida Sampy (Carol) and Mable Griffin (Clarence), her brother; Robert Norman, her lifelong friend of over 40 years; Ms. Verna and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of many years; Moses Senegal Sr., her youngest son; David Senegal, her parents; Amistad Norman and Lucille Pete-Norman, both natives of Arnaudville; three brothers; Simon Norman, Curly Norman, and Willie Norman, four sisters; Felisha Norman, Lucille Norman, Ethel Carmouche, and Sidney Norman. The viewing will be held from 8:00 AM to the time of the service at 11:00AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Reverend Clifton Labbe, S.V.D. will be officiating. The interment will be at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery following the Service. Florence "TeeTee" Norman-Senegal was born in Arnaudville, Louisiana, on February 13, 1929, to the late Anistad Norman and former Lucille Pete-Norman. Florence was the wife of Moses Senegal Sr. until his sudden passing. They shared many years together including 3 sons. She later welcomed Diane and TL into the family and loved them as her own. She was employed with the David Border family for 25 years as their housekeeper. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Anthony Church in Lafayette until her illness prevented her from attending regularly. She loved to cook and make pies for her family and friends. She enjoyed attending parades and special occasion events with her lifelong friend Ms. Verna. Florence will be remembered as the neighborhood mother. She helped so many families by looking after the children. Florence was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and a great friend. Florence gained her wings on September 23, 2019, at the age of 90 years old. She will be deeply missed. She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons; Moses Senegal Jr. (Romalee), Nolan Senegal, and Allen "TL" Chevialer (Kortney), her daughter; Diane Chevalier, her only grandchild; Briana Senegal, her sisters; Ida Sampy (Carol) and Mable Griffin (Clarence), her brother; Robert Norman, her lifelong friend of over 40 years; Ms. Verna and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of many years; Moses Senegal Sr., her youngest son; David Senegal, her parents; Amistad Norman and Lucille Pete-Norman, both natives of Arnaudville; three brothers; Simon Norman, Curly Norman, and Willie Norman, four sisters; Felisha Norman, Lucille Norman, Ethel Carmouche, and Sidney Norman. The viewing will be held from 8:00 AM to the time of the service at 11:00AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close