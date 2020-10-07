A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Floyd Joseph Marks, age 80, who passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at J. Michael Morrow Nursing Home in Arnaudville. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Deacon David Menard of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church will officiate at the services. Mr. Marks was a native of Port Barre and a resident of Leonville for most of his life. He was employed in the oilfield his entire life and led a simple life. He was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville. Survivors include three daughters, Shanta Marks Pickett of Florida, Monice Ducote and her husband, Steve, of Lafayette, and Andre Ivanyisky of Opelousas and her children, Shane Chapman, Phillip Chapman, and Kristin Wyble; and numerous great grandchildren and extended family. He was preceded in death by his dear loving companion of 20 years, Annette Bernard; his parents, Theophile Marks and the former Azile Stelly, both natives of Leonville; his son, Randy Keith Marks; one daughter, Heather King; two grandchildren, Lacey Spell and Randall Spell; two brothers, Dona Dui Marks and Percy Marks; and four sisters, Effie Richard, Eula Mae Richard, Theresa Jones, and Georgia Langloise. A rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Thursday until service time on Thursday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
