Family has requested that visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 beginning at 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Frances Dawn Guidry DeRouen, age 74, died peacefully on June 23, 2020. Born in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England, December 14, 1945, she is survived by one child, Regina M. LaBiche (Roy) of New Iberia, LA, and one granddaughter, Sloane Frances LaBiche, eight siblings: Peter Guidry (Darlene) of Biloxi, MS; Susan O'Connor of Wexford, Ireland; Carmen Boutte of Throckmorton, TX, Beverly Broussard of New Iberia, LA, John Boutte (Emma) of Burleson, TX, Melanie Williams (Andy) of Washington, DC; Tony Boutte (Colin) of Huntsville, TX; and Ginger Luc Brown (Glenn) of Nashville, TN. She is also survived by three stepdaughters she adored for over 40 years: Latricia White Roberts of Arnaudville, LA, Ruth White Von Dette (Robert) of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Jessica White of Dauphin Island, AL. She was preceded in death by her husband, UL DeRouen of Jeanerette, LA, her parents, Donald Joseph Guidry (and his loving wife, Mary Belle Crump Guidry) of Nashville, TN, and Rose May Gadd Nolan of High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Boutte Weaver. Affectionately known as "Tootsie" by her family, Frances was blessed with a talent for painting. Though she could not turn her gift into a career, she was grateful that her granddaughter was blessed with the same talent and passion. She was self-employed for most of her working years, and in the last ten years of her life, she focused on holistic medicine. A celebration of Tootsie's life with immediate family and friends will take place at a later date. You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. (337) 229-8338 is in charge of funeral arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.