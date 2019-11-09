Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Domingues Lachaussee. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Erath 209 East Putnam Street Erath , LA 70533 (337)-937-0405 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial for Frances Domingues Lachaussee,83, was at 1:00 PM Saturday November 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment followed in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation was in David Funeral Home of Erath Saturday November 9, 2019 from 9:00 AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 11:00 AM. Frances, born in Henry and a resident of Erath, passed away Thursday November 7, 2019 in her residence. She retired as a Vermilion Parish school bus driver for over 30 years, she also worked as a Teller for the Bank of Erath. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and her grandchildren were her joy. She always had a plate or a cup of coffee for anyone who would come for a visit. She had a giving heart and a unique way of making people feel loved and special. She is survived by her daughters, Dana Dronet and husband Jody and Fran LeBlanc and husband Shawn, 6 grandchildren, Anthony Dronet and wife Aimee, Jonathan Dronet and wife Leslie, Megan Fourroux and husband Derrick, Olivia LeBlanc, Lane LeBlanc, and Molli LeBlanc, 8 great grandchildren, Gracie and Olivia Langham, Ava, Andre, Nate and Allie Dronet, Beckham and Briggs Fourroux. She is preceded in death by her husband Melvin Paul Lachaussee, her daughter Phyllis Lachaussee, a brother Corbet Domingues, 2 sisters, Louise Brown and Lorraine Simon and her parents Reista and Elida DuBois Domingues. Anthony Dronet, Jonathan Dronet, Lane LeBlanc, Philippe Saunier, Robert "T Bob" Domingues and Derrick Fourroux served as her Pallbearers.

