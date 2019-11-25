Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Ivy Noel. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Francis Ivy Noel, age 100, the former Francis Ivy, who passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at St. Agnes Nursing Home in Breaux Bridge. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be Amazing Grace, The Wind Beneath My Wings, Hallelujah and Holy Ground. Mrs. Noel was a native of Arnaudville and a resident of Carencro. Survivors include a son, Ivy James Noel of Scott; two daughters, Joyce Martinez of Biloxi, MS and Cathy Noel Leger and her husband, Leeward, of Carencro; seventeen grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; and fifteen great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Joseph Evans Noel; her parents, John Berchman Ivy and the former Ematilda Robin; a son, John Noel; two daughters, Ruby Reviere and Melinda Courville; and three brothers, Luch Ivy, Clarence Ivy and Benjamen Ivy. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Leger, Scott Noel, Toby Courville, Evan Courville, Kaleb Trahan and Logan Credeur. The family would like to extend a special thanks to St. Agnes Nursing Home and Heart of Hospice for their compassionate care of Mrs. Francis. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Francis Ivy Noel, age 100, the former Francis Ivy, who passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at St. Agnes Nursing Home in Breaux Bridge. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be Amazing Grace, The Wind Beneath My Wings, Hallelujah and Holy Ground. Mrs. Noel was a native of Arnaudville and a resident of Carencro. Survivors include a son, Ivy James Noel of Scott; two daughters, Joyce Martinez of Biloxi, MS and Cathy Noel Leger and her husband, Leeward, of Carencro; seventeen grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; and fifteen great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Joseph Evans Noel; her parents, John Berchman Ivy and the former Ematilda Robin; a son, John Noel; two daughters, Ruby Reviere and Melinda Courville; and three brothers, Luch Ivy, Clarence Ivy and Benjamen Ivy. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Leger, Scott Noel, Toby Courville, Evan Courville, Kaleb Trahan and Logan Credeur. The family would like to extend a special thanks to St. Agnes Nursing Home and Heart of Hospice for their compassionate care of Mrs. Francis. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close