A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Frances Kay Bourriague Nance, 76, who passed away on Friday, November 13 at Opelousas General Health System North Campus. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, November 23 from 9:00 am until 9:45 am. A Chaplet of Divine Mercy will be recited by Rev. Father Daniel Edwards at 9:45 am until the time of service. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Reverend Father Daniel Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Frances Kay Bourriague Nance, affectionately known as "Kay", was born on September 27, 1944, in St. Martinville and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Kay graduated from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic High School in Lafayette. She married her former husband, Weldon Nance, in 1968 and resided in Houston, TX, where she was blessed to have her son, David. Once beginning her family, Kay moved to Canberra, Australia and later returned to the states in Houston. Lafayette became home as Kay attended USL, now UL-Lafayette, where she pursued studies in art. Kay was a hair stylist, taught cosmetology and worked at Abdalla's in Lafayette in the cosmetic and clothing department for many years. Her passions were dancing, painting and collecting antiques. Kay attended St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and friends. Kay is survived by her son, David W. Nance; one sister, Jan Landry; four brothers, Rene Bourriague and his wife, Cassie, Frank Bourriague and his wife, Linda, John Bourriague and his wife, Jane and Mark Bourriague and his wife, Janet as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rene and Madeline Grieg Bourriague. The family wishes to thank the staff of Senior Village Nursing and Rehab Center in Opelousas for the loving care given to Kay and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kay's name to Stand Up to Cancer online at www.standuptocancer.org
or to NAMI online at www.nami.org.
