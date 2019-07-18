Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Turquis Doga. View Sign Service Information Gossen Funeral Home Inc 504 N Polk St Rayne , LA 70578 (337)-334-3141 Visitation 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM Gossen Funeral Home Inc 504 N Polk St Rayne , LA 70578 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Gossen Funeral Home Inc 504 N Polk St Rayne , LA 70578 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 2:30 PM Gossen Funeral Home Inc 504 N Polk St Rayne , LA 70578 View Map Funeral service 2:30 PM Gossen Funeral Home Inc 504 N Polk St Rayne , LA 70578 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:30 pm in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, LA for Frances Turquis Doga, 91, who died Wednesday July 17, 2019 at residence in Rayne, LA. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, LA. Deacon Denis LaCroix, of St. Joseph Catholic Church will conduct the funeral services. Frances went to school in Rayne and was a graduate of Rayne High School. She work at Rosenbaum Wholesale and Worthmore's 5 and 10 cent during her summer break. Worked at N A Kennedy Store as a bookkeeper until she got married. She was then employed by Acadia Parish School Board for 20 1/2 years, 1 1/2 years as a kindergarten aide and 19 years a Library Clerk at Rayne High School and loved every minute of her working years. Her hobbies were learning to sew at a young age and making many quilts, crotched afghans and baby cloths. She made many rosaries especially John's Tears rosaries. Was very dedicated to Genealogy. She belonged to several Geological and Historical societies, especially the Lafayette Genealogical and Historical Society and LaPointe Geological Society. She and her husband loved camping as long as it was possible. She loved to cook especially as her family called "Mom Mom's Crawfish Etouffe" her coconut cake, and rice dressing. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Was especially close and grateful to her grandmother (Nora Royer) for her guidance and care. She lived with her grandmother from birth until her marriage and continued to care for her until her death. Frances participated in the documentary of "The Mervine Kahn Legacy". She was interviewed by Life Style Magazine for her research without a computer. Survivors include daughter, Norma Doga Baronne and spouse Mike Baronne of Baton Rouge, son, Donnie Doga and spouse Sara Gossen Doga of Rayne, five grandchildren, Alyssa Smith Simoneaux and spouse Kevin Simoneaux of Elmendorf, TX, Blaine Smith and spouse Regina Marceaux Smith of Crowley, Emily Doga Rice and spouse William Rice of Rayne, Scott Doga and spouse Amanda Guidry Doga of Rayne, Katie Doga Hebert and spouse Paul Hebert of Rayne, three step grandchildren, Randy Meche, Jr. and spouse Jamie Marks Meche of Mire, Dylan Meche and spouse Morgan Babineaux Meche of Colorado Springs, CO, Denise Baronne Payne and spouse Michael Payne of Ethel, LA, ten great grandchildren, Kip, Madeline and Grace Simoneaux, Peyton, Brody and Arianni Smith, Michael Ruby Doga, Henry Joseph Rice, Molly Cecile Rice, Elodie Jane Hebert, twelve step great grandchildren, Braxton and Aiden Meche, Tanner and Trey LaGrange, Kaelynn and Allie Mier, Michael, Andrus and Natalie Payne, Jeanne, Ashlyn and Jacob Rice, half -brother, Charles Venable, sister-in-law, Jane Doguet Hebert, numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband of 58 years, Ruby Doga, father, Lawrence Turquis, mother, Rosa Meche Turquis, paternal grandparents, Charles and Matilla LeBlanc Tircuit, maternal grandparents, Homer and Nora Royer Meche, step father, Louis Venable, two half brothers, Auguste and Lee Etta Godiax Venable, Preston Venable, three sister in laws, Gertie Doga Lafleur, Bernadette Doga Broussard, Laura Doguet, five brother in laws, Ivie Baptiste, , Jean Baptiste, John Voris "Gramp" Doguet, Russell Hebert, Raymond Lafleur. Pallbearers will be Donnie Doga, Chad Douget, Jessie Arabie, Randy Meche, Jr., Scott Doga and Blaine Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Simoneaux, Paul Hebert, William Rice, Harry Dogie, Dylan Meche and Mike Baronne. A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 7:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA. The family would like to give a special Thanks to Hospice of Acadiana for all the care that was given to her in time of illness. The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm and on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 8:00 am to 2:30 pm.

