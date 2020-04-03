Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis J. 'Frank' Hymel Jr.. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette for Francis J. "Frank" Hymel, Jr., 86, who passed away on Thursday, April 2nd at his home in Lafayette. The service will be an invitation-only family service not to exceed 10 people at the graveside service due to the restrictions of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Reverend Father Gilbert Dutel, of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Francis J. "Frank" Hymel, Jr. was born October 29, 1933, in Vacherie, LA. Frank attended St. James High School in Vacherie, graduated from SLI, now UL-Lafayette, with a bachelor degree in Business Administration and was an avid Ragin Cajun fan. A proud veteran, Frank served his country in the US Army. After his time in the service, Frank worked in the food industry until his retirement. He was a parishioner of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette. Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Alice Allemand Hymel, of Lafayette; his three children, son Dwayne Hymel and his wife Kim, of Lafayette and daughters Susan Peltier and her husband Lance, also of Lafayette and Amy Stiffler and her husband Jim, of Round Rock, TX; three brothers, Gerard Hymel and his wife Clothilde, Allen Hymel and his wife Rose and Nolan Hymel and his wife Eleanor, all of Vacherie, LA; seven grandchildren, Ethan and Claire Peltier, Hannah, Emma and Ainsley Hymel and Nicole and Allison Stiffler as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Francis Joseph Hymel, Sr. and Valerie Weber Hymel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Frank's name to Hospice of Acadiana of Lafayette by mail at 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA, 70503, by phone at 337-232-1234 or online at A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette for Francis J. "Frank" Hymel, Jr., 86, who passed away on Thursday, April 2nd at his home in Lafayette. The service will be an invitation-only family service not to exceed 10 people at the graveside service due to the restrictions of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Reverend Father Gilbert Dutel, of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Francis J. "Frank" Hymel, Jr. was born October 29, 1933, in Vacherie, LA. Frank attended St. James High School in Vacherie, graduated from SLI, now UL-Lafayette, with a bachelor degree in Business Administration and was an avid Ragin Cajun fan. A proud veteran, Frank served his country in the US Army. After his time in the service, Frank worked in the food industry until his retirement. He was a parishioner of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette. Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Alice Allemand Hymel, of Lafayette; his three children, son Dwayne Hymel and his wife Kim, of Lafayette and daughters Susan Peltier and her husband Lance, also of Lafayette and Amy Stiffler and her husband Jim, of Round Rock, TX; three brothers, Gerard Hymel and his wife Clothilde, Allen Hymel and his wife Rose and Nolan Hymel and his wife Eleanor, all of Vacherie, LA; seven grandchildren, Ethan and Claire Peltier, Hannah, Emma and Ainsley Hymel and Nicole and Allison Stiffler as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Francis Joseph Hymel, Sr. and Valerie Weber Hymel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Frank's name to Hospice of Acadiana of Lafayette by mail at 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA, 70503, by phone at 337-232-1234 or online at www.hospiceacadiana.org or the Miles Perret Center Cancer Services for Acadiana by mail at POB 80763, Lafayette, LA, 70598, by phone at 337-984-1920 or online at www.milesperret.org. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close