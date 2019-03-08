Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Jeremy Paul. View Sign

Francis Jeremy Paul was the youngest child born to the late Janelle and Francis Lee Paul, Jr. on September 22, 1984 in Lafayette, LA. He quietly transitioned to the next realm on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Jeremy, also known to many as "Otis", was a funny and charming spirit, whose smile would light up a room. It didn't matter what was going on he would make jokes and tease until he got you to smile. He once said that his happiness came from making others happy. When friends had no place to go or were on hard times, he never hesitated. He fed and sheltered you – no questions asked. He commanded respect among his peers and people adored him. He disliked seeing people bullied or mistreated and would stick up for complete strangers if he felt the situation required it. Jeremy was fearless - which was why he loved to climb towers. It was the first time he felt real fear doing a job and he loved the rush. He wanted to swim out to the furthest sandbar, climb the tallest tower and fight the strongest man. He never hesitated to do what he thought was the right thing, even if it was dangerous. He was action oriented and never backed down from a challenge. Jeremy was fun, bold, generous and just. In his early years, Jeremy was a graduate of Carencro High School and member of the soccer team. Upon graduation, he attended SLCC in Lafayette. Free spirited and fun loving, he had a variety of jobs and interests. He made the tastiest pizzas working at Domino's and had a blast traveling the country as a telecommunication tower hand. Jeremy's memory will be cherished forever by his loyal and favorite dog son "Baloo"; by his devoted siblings, Nickara C. Paul of Lafayette, LA and Courtney Paul of Manhattan, NY; nephew, Marcel A. McQueen of Lafayette, LA; grandmother, Edolia Paul of Lafayette, LA; Aunts Shelia Mason (David), Audretta Broussard (Gerald) of Lafayette, LA and Geraldine Metivia (Larry) of Baton Rouge, LA; Uncle Jason Carmouche (Debra) of Lafayette, La. His six godchildren, Amelia and Xain Piper, Louie Brass, Jaycee Brylee and Marlee Beck and a host of other relatives and friends who loved him dearly. Jeremy was preceded in death by his loving parents, Janelle and Francis Lee Paul, Jr; grandparents, Clifton and Louise Carmouche and Francis Lee Paul, Sr.; Uncle Leslie (Elizabeth) Moffett Sr. Funeral Home Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette

