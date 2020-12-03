Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Francis "Champ" Knight, age 77, who died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Reverend Monsignor Russell Harrington will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include one daughter, Paget Knight Guidry and her husband Ken of Parks; two sons, Jared J. Knight of Lafayette and Scott F. Knight of Lafayette; six grandchildren, Marae E. Guidry, Kalen J. Guidry, Andre' R. Knight, Gabriel S. Knight, Mia C. Knight and Macy E. Knight; two great grandchildren, Carter V. Tumminello and Natalie B. Liotto; his brothers, Kermit Knight and his wife Urline, and Donald Knight and his wife Sheila; and his sister, Lou Knight Melancon and her husband Kenneth. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Brenda Figueron Knight; and his parents, Pierre Willis Knight and Mabel Comeaux Knight. Affectionately known as "Champ", Francis was a lifelong resident of Lafayette. He was a 1961 graduate of Lafayette High School. Francis retired from ARCO Oil and Gas as a safety consultant; He continued his career with Stokes and Spiehler USA Inc. He was a Third Degree Honorary Life Member of Msgr. W.J. Teurlings Council 3202 Knight of Columbus, Fourth Degree 315 Bishop Dubourg Assembly, and was Past Grand Knight. Francis had a passion for golf and served as a board director for the KCIAGA (Knights of Columbus International Amateur Golf Association), and was active member of the Carencro Retired Seniors Golf Club, St. Pierre Golf Club, and the Lafayette Golf Association. Francis was an athlete and loved all sports, therefore it was a privilege for him to coach, mentor, and develop Youth Sports at Brown Park and the Acadian Athletic Association. His joys were golfing, dancing, playing cards with his friends, hunting, fishing and spending time with his beloved family. Pallbearers will be Jared J. Knight, Scott F. Knight, Ken A. Guidry, Kalen J. Guidry, Andre' R. Knight and Gabriel S. Knight. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kermit Knight, Donald Knight, Lou Knight Melancon, Marae E. Guidry, Mia C. Knight, Macy E. Knight, Carter V. Tumminello and Natalie B. Liotto. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Sunday from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Monday from 8:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed on Sunday at 6:00 PM in the funeral home. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Knight family to the staff at Lafayette General Medical Center, especially to Heidi Delcambre and the ICU nurses for their compassion and support. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.