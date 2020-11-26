A private memorial service will be held for Frank Andrew Jacob, 88, who passed away on November 20, 2020. Mr. Jacob was the son of the late Andrew Jacob and the former Elizabeth Chulko. Frank Jacob, a longtime resident of Lafayette, died prematurely while enjoying his daily walk through his neighborhood on November 20. He was 88 years old. Frank was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a gentle soul, had a kind and joyful heart and was a loyal friend. From a young age he knew he wanted to fly. He served four years in the US Air Force, flying as a crew chief in B-25s while earning an A & P mechanic's license and private pilot license. As a pilot, he had a full career flying for Southern Airways, Republic Airlines, Northwest Airlines and Gulf Air. After retirement, he was a quality control inspector for Northrop Grumman. He built, rebuilt and fixed airplanes and enjoyed flying his beloved Aeronca Champ. He loved flight instruction and was very active with AOPA and EAA, sharing his love of aviation with everyone around him, young and old alike. One of his favorite activities was taking children on their first flight through the EAA Young Eagles program. Frank is survived by his wife of 41 years, E G. "Trudy" Lippert Jacob; 6 children; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Elizabeth Jacob; and daughter, Wendy W. Todd. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Experimental Aircraft Association, to be used for Young Eagles or scholarships for budding aviators. Visit EAA.org.
