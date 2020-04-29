With regards to the COVID19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 10 persons or less at one time. Frank Charles Gerami II, 68, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Private graveside services will be held Friday at Noon in Calvary Cemetery. The Rev. Msgr. Keith J. DeRouen will officiate. Present will be the Very Rev. Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, Rev. Msgr. J. Douglas Courville, JCL, Rev. Andrew Schumacher, and Rev. Bryce A. Sibley. Services will be live streamed on Facebook Live for all friends and extended family members who are unable to attend due to the present circumstances. To access Frank's tribute Facebook group, please click on the link below. Family members and friends are encouraged to join the group and share memories and condolences. https://www.facebook.com/groups/FrankGerami Left to cherish his memory include his wife of forty-two years, Pauline Ackal Gerami, his daughter, Stephanie Gerami Greenfield and her husband, Pete; son, Frank Charles Gerami III and his wife, Leah; his grandchildren, Peter Roe Greenfield III, Julia Michelle Greenfield, Patrick Charles Greenfield, Frank Charles Gerami IV and Natalie Angelle Gerami; his sisters, Katheryne J. Gerami, Rebecca Gerami Shea and her husband, Edward Stewart Shea III, and Germaine Gerami Smith and her husband Dr. J. Jerome Smith, and his mother-in-law, Mae Helen Ackal. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Charles Gerami, Sr. and Merry Joy Munsch Gerami, and his father-in-law, Michael A. Ackal, Sr. Frank was a lifelong resident of Lafayette, LA. and a graduate of Cathedral-Carmel High School. He attended USL (now UL.) A lifelong entrepreneur, Frank was involved in building various companies including Lafayette Inspectors, G&V Inspection and the USI Companies. He was the President and CEO of Party Central, Event Solutions, Deep South Containers and Acadiana Landfill. He looked forward to going to work each day and working alongside his beloved employees. Over the years, Frank has been generous with his time and talent. He was deeply involved with and committed to supporting the Carmelite Monastery, and through his business interests, donated to and sponsored numerous non-profit organizations in Acadiana and surrounding areas. Frank's love for and dedication to Mardi Gras began at an early age as a page to King Gabriel XXIII, when his father, Frank Sr., served as President of The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association. One of his most cherished moments was when he had the honor of serving as King Gabriel LX in 1999. His excitement for all things Mardi Gras was contagious, as he trained dozens of Kings Gabriel, all of whom greatly admire him for his knowledge and commitment. Over the years, he also served as a Royal Duke for the Krewe of Gabriel, Chairman of the Ball, Captain of the Ball, Board of Directors for the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association, Chairman of the Kings Committee and Commodore of the Krewe of Gabriel. He recognized the economic importance of Mardi Gras in Acadiana and was responsible for the implementation of Le Festival de Mardi Gras which expanded the celebration in Acadiana making it a vital part of Lafayette's Mardi Gras. His support and endless hard work will deeply be missed. Frank's civic activity included membership in the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, Better Business Bureau, past advisor for Lafayette Regional Trade School, sponsor of youth basketball leagues and past participation in the American Cancer Society, March of Dimes, Houston Boys Club and Food Net. He was a member of the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist parish and was formally a Eucharistic Minister at Saint Mary, Mother of the Church, parish. In addition, he was a benefactor for many of the Seminarians of the Diocese of Lafayette. Frank had a passion for life including his joy of cooking and spending time with his beloved wife, Pauline, his children and grandchildren. Honored to serve as pallbearers include Michael A. "Mitch" Ackal, Jr., Gabe Ackal, Pete Greenfield, Stewart Shea, Dr. J. Jerome Smith and Danny Arnold. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Frank's name to The Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70501. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020.