Memorial Services celebrating the life of Frank Flynn will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019. A Rosary will be led by the Knights of Columbus at noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 419 Doucet Road Lafayette, LA. The funeral will follow at 1:00 PM officiated by Fr. Gary Schexnayder. Frank Arthur Flynn, age 65, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 14, 2019. A devoted, loving husband and father, brother and son, he leaves behind his wife, Cynthia Meche Smith Flynn; daughter Kaitlin Armstrong and husband Travis, and future grandchild, his father, Sidney Flynn, stepdaughter Allison Smith, and stepson Neil Smith. He also leaves behind sisters Delia Flynn, Lydia Davis, Elizabeth Baudoin and husband Paul, brothers Tim Flynn and wife Nan, Kyle Flynn and wife Chris, and brother-in-law Dr. Terry Stelly. Many nieces and nephews, as well as several close friends, also survive him. He will be deeply missed by all. Frank was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Elizabeth Flynn, sister Mary Kathleen Flynn Stelly, and brothers George Kevin Flynn and Steven Flynn. Frank graduated from Our Lady of Fatima, University of Southwestern Louisiana (now ULL), and Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. He was a hardworking and respected attorney and partner at Allen & Gooch law firm for nearly 40 years. Frank was a very successful and passionate attorney. He was inducted as a "Fellow in The College of Workers Compensation Lawyers" of which there are only sixteen lawyers statewide. He served as President and Vice President of Concerned Citizens for Good Government. He also served as a Board Member for the Children's Museum of Acadiana. Frank was a member of Knights of Columbus Lafayette Council 1286. 