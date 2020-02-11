Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Lipari Jr.. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Holy Cross Catholic Church 415 Robley Dr. Lafayette , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Holy Cross Catholic Church Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette for Frank Lipari, Jr., 82, who passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington, La. Reverend Mario Romero, Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services. The graveside service will be officiated by Reverend Matthew Higginbotham. Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years, Kathleen Lipari; his four children, Melissa Davidson (Jay), Mike Lipari (Kelly), Mark Lipari (Cynthia), and Chris Lipari (Janet); his grandchildren, Drew Dumesnil, Natalie Perroncel, Jason Shaffer, Elise Lipari, Eli Lipari, Evan Lipari, Nick Lipari, Sophia Lipari; and his brothers, Charles Lipari (Alice), and Lucien Lipari (Carolyn). He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lena Cutrera Lipari. Life Well Lived - A life well lived is a precious gift, of hope and strength and grace, from someone who has made our world a brighter, better place. It's filled with moments, sweet and sad, with smiles and sometimes tears, with friendships formed and good times shared, and laughter through the years. A life well lived is a legacy, of joy and pride and pleasure, a living, lasting memory our grateful heart's will treasure. -Author Unknown Today we celebrate the life well lived of Frank Lipari, Jr. Frank was a proud native of Opelousas who graduated from the Academy of the Immaculate Conception in 1955 and went on to study petroleum engineering at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge from 1955 to 1958. Ultimately, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1961. Upon graduation, Frank served in the Louisiana National Guard and in 1962, he began working for the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, a career that would span 32 years. Upon selection by the Lower Mississippi Division of the Corps to participate in an advanced study program, Frank also attended the University of California, Berkeley, in 1975, and received his Master of Science Degree in Civil Engineering (Construction Management). During Frank's tenure at the Corps of Engineers, he was a project engineer, a supervisory engineer, and a resident contracting officer for the Teche-Vermilion Freshwater Distribution Project and the Pointe-Coupee Pumping Station Project. Additionally, Frank participated in many floodfight operations and disaster situations including disaster surveys and recovery operations after hurricanes Betsy and Camille. He also served as sector commander for the high water floodfight operations on the Mississippi and Atchafalaya Rivers in 1973, 1974 and 1979, responsible for the integrity of approximately 100 miles of levees and floodwall. Upon retirement from the Corps of Engineers in 1994, Frank furthered his career in the private sector as Manager of Government Contracts for C & C Technologies from 1994 to 2013. While his dedication and professional accomplishments were notable, it's this next part that really defined Frank… He married his beloved wife, Kathleen in 1962 and together they had four amazing children and eight grandchildren. Anyone who knew Frank knew that his most cherished and precious times were always spent with his family - whether it was a special celebration, sitting on the side of a soccer field or just getting together over a pot of his amazing gumbo. Many know and remember Frank as a former usher and faithful parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church and still others may remember him from the many years he spent as a coach and former Vice-President of the Lafayette Little League. Or perhaps some will remember him for any one of the following: his immense pride in his family and Italian heritage; his insatiable appetite for FOX News; his Thursday family lunches at Chris' Po-Boys (thank you, Donna!); his love of the Yankees (which presented a problem when they played the Astros!); and his love of the LSU Tigers (thank you, Coach O and Joe Burrow!). Oh, and his inability (or willful defiance) to park within the lines of a designated parking space. Frank was so well liked by all who knew him and he will forever, and most importantly, be remembered for his intense love of family. You have fought the good fight, you have finished the race and you have remained faithful (from 2 Timothy 4:7). We are so very grateful for your legacy of love and a life well lived. Pallbearers will be Mike Lipari, Mark Lipari, Chris Lipari, Drew Dumesnil, Eli Lipari, and Jay Davidson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jason Shaffer, Guy Byington, Buddy Byington, Stephen Lipari, Ronald Lipari, Perry Sims, Joey Lipari and Leo Quirk. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue on Friday from 9:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed Thursday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Lipari's name to MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486 Houston, Texas 77210-4486. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Lipari family to the doctors and staff of DCI (Dialysis Clinic) of Lafayette and Broussard. As well as the firemen at the Broadmoor Fire Station. 