A Funeral Service will be celebrated Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Lafayette Chapel for Franklin Paul Racz, 80, who passed away Saturday, October 19th in Georgia. Visitation will be observed on Saturday, October 26th from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm in the First Baptist Church of Lafayette Chapel at 201 West Convent Street in Lafayette. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery, at 1010 Pandora Street in Lafayette. Reverend Ray Swift, Administrative Pastor of First Baptist Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Franklin was born February 6, 1939, in Painesville, Ohio and was a long-time resident of Lafayette. He graduated from McNeese State College with a Master's Degree in Music. He taught music in elementary and high school for 35 years and his proudest honor was having several of his students excel and become music educators. Franklin won several state championships with his bands. He was a founding member of the Lake Charles Civic Symphony, as a violinist. Franklin was an avid traveler and enjoyed engaging in a conversation with anyone. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Franklin is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Maywood Kelton Racz of Lafayette; his daughter, Kay Lynn Racz Wilkerson and her husband, Jody L. Wilkerson of Gulfport, MS; a stepdaughter, Margo Guillory and her husband, Byron Guillory of Sunset; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and numerous dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jolan Marie Gyorok Racz; one daughter, Karen Sullivan; his son, John David Racz and his brother, John Racz. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Franklin's name to First Baptist Church of Lafayette: to FB Christian School or to the Prayer Blanket Ministry.

