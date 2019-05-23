Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred J. Romero. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Visitation 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 View Map Rosary 6:30 PM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

An 11:00 AM Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Fred J. Romero, 87, who died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette, with his family at his side. Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Reverend Gary Schexnayder, Retired, will conduct the services. Survivors include his beloved wife of 56 years, Jeanne "Nita" Lyons Romero; his two daughters, Lisa Romero Segvich and her husband, Steve Segvich, and Lexi Romero Morgan and her husband, Astor Morgan; his son, Brent Romero and his companion, Catina Touchet; his two sisters, Annabelle Romero and Hazel Romero Bonin and her husband, Luke Bonin; his two brothers, LJ Romero and his wife, Brenda Romero, and Gene Romero and his wife, Lyndal Romero, and his four precious grandchildren, Liliana Morgan, Giada Morgan, Max Segvich and Mia Segvich. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam Romero and Victoria Rabeaux Romero; his brother, Howard Romero, and a brother in law, Dorres Romero. Born March 23, 1932 in Youngsville, Louisiana and a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for the past 40 years, Fred was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott. He retired from Sears, Roebuck & Company, with 38 years of service as a Service Advisor and Delivery Driver. Living the great outdoors, with his family was a great passion of his. He enjoyed many wonderful fishing trips with his son and brother, and traveling, especially to California, visiting his daughters, son in laws and grandchildren. His passion for the outdoors was also shown in his well manicured yard. While not outdoors, he could be found reading, another true passion of his. Fred was a Veteran of the United States Army, proudly serving his country during the KoreanWar. 