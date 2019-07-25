Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Russell Stafford III. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Mowata for Fred Russell Stafford, III, 67, who died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 2:00 a.m. at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Fred was a 1970 graduate of Crowley High School and went on to Louisiana Tech University where he earned a bachelor's degree and was a member of the 1973 Division II National Championship football team. He had a great work ethic and a passion for his hobbies, most notably his hunting club in Ruston and Louisiana Tech football. He loved his wife, his children and grandchildren (his monkeys) very dearly. While Fred did not have any sons, that didn't hinder his ability as a leader of men. From his sons-in-law, to his hunting buddies to his Louisiana Tech family to his work friends. They were all affected by example and directly by his leadership. Fr. Andrew Schumacher, Parochial Vicar at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery. Fred is survived by his wife of forty-six years, Debora Hundley "Bedo" Stafford of Lafayette; three daughters, Amanda S. Klisanin and her husband Ivan of Lafayette, Emily S. Prochaska and her husband Alex of Lafayette, Megan S. Leonards and her husband Bryan, Jr of Lafayette; one sister, Kandi S. Manning and her husband Douglas of Cold Springs, TX; ten grandchildren, Joseph Klisanin, Olive Klisanin, Anika Klisanin, Ever Klisanin, Bishop Prochaska, Annie Prochaska, John Stafford Prochaska, Charlotte Prochaska, Bryan "Tripp" Leonards, III, and Lucy Leonards. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Russell Stafford, Jr. and Ora Faye Smith Stafford.

