Fred Zigler Oustalet (1/12/1963 – 7/17/2020) was exceptional, in more ways than one. Born January 12, 1963, he was the tenth child of the late A.J.M. "Bubba" Oustalet, Jr. and Lena Mae Oustalet of Jennings, Louisiana. His radiant spirit and supportive family offset his disabilities. Fred made it clear from the beginning: he would not live his life on the sidelines. With his smile, Fred never met a stranger. He loved the simpler things in life: hunting, family gatherings, and fishing. He survived dozens of hurricanes and decades of Saints' losses. Fred never missed a Catholic mass or Christmas bingo at the VA Home. Fred attended Chinchuba School for the Deaf and Louisiana School for the Deaf. He then followed his heart into the family business at Bubba Oustalet Automotive Family. For more than 40 years, he wore many hats at the dealerships as quality control officer, test drive companion, and his favorite roles: customer relations and Honorary CEO. Fred's extraordinary life spanned states and communities. He left his mark on every city he called home, including Lake Arthur, Louisiana; Pass Christian, Mississippi and his beloved hometown of Jennings, Louisiana. Fred loved the Jennings Bulldogs and was always ready to attend Jennings Quarterback Club meetings. Like his namesake, Fred Zigler, his legacy and love for Jennings will live on. Fred's biggest passion was for the LSU Fighting Tigers. No game went unwatched or article unread. From his shirt to his socks, there were only two colors for him: purple and gold. Fred's legendary hoot-n-holler roar could be heard for miles when his beloved Tigers scored a touchdown. He truly loved purple and lived gold. As he went home to his parents in Heaven, we know that Fred was welcomed with a rousing rendition of the LSU Fight Song, which for the first time in his life, didn't fall on deaf ears. Fred is survived by his nine brothers and sisters, A.J.M. "Butch" Oustalet III (Andi); Ricky C. Oustalet (Kathy); Connie O. Byrne; Ronnie R. Oustalet (Andra); Jimmy B. Oustalet (Michelle); Lance R. Oustalet; Roxanne O. Oustalet (Jules); Michelle O. Lyons (Jimmy); Joel P. Oustalet (Lisa); 27 nieces and nephews, and more than 36 great-nieces and nephews. A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held on July 21, 2020, at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, followed by burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Jennings. Fred was carried to his final resting place by his six brothers and two brothers-in-law, Jules A. Lagarde and Jimmy F. Lyons. The family wishes to thank Honorary Pallbearer Kirt Simon, who took special care of Fred for many years. Our family wishes to thank everyone for their outpourings of prayer and for showing us the unconditional love that Fred shared on a daily basis. In lieu of flowers, if you choose, the family asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice
in his honor. Please wear a mask for Fred. To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.