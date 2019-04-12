Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fredia Ann Cross. View Sign

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home for Mrs. Fredia Ann Cross who died peacefully in Lafayette on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Fredia was born on June 27, 1962 in Lafayette, La to Hazel Cross. She graduated from Lafayette High School in 1980. She loved to cook; she worked as a cook for many years at Creole Lunch House and Gary Grocery. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends most of all card games at her sister's home. In addition she was always up fora rendezvous at any of the casinos in the area. But her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Beautiful memories of Fredia will live on in the hearts of her loving mother, Hazel Cross of Broussard; children, Crystal Cross and Kaneesha Barnaby of Lafayette; siblings, Herbert Cross of Lafayette; Jennifer Felix (Preston Felix) of Lafayette; Evola Girouard of St. Martinville; Latroy Cross of Lafayette; Tawona Broussard (Daymon Broussard) of Arnaudville; Nolton Cross of Lafayette; Kaesha Cross (Knykeda Cross) of Lafayette; grandchildren, Noah Pierce, Neketia Hayward, Aziyah Fisher, Ary'el Fisher Armonii Barnaby all of Lafayette, and a host of nieces, nephews family and friends. Fredia is now enjoying her heavenly reunion with loved ones who preceded in death, her husband; Henry City, and her maternal grandparents. The family asks that viewing be observed between the hours of 7:00AM until time of service at 10:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette La 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home for Mrs. Fredia Ann Cross who died peacefully in Lafayette on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Fredia was born on June 27, 1962 in Lafayette, La to Hazel Cross. She graduated from Lafayette High School in 1980. She loved to cook; she worked as a cook for many years at Creole Lunch House and Gary Grocery. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends most of all card games at her sister's home. In addition she was always up fora rendezvous at any of the casinos in the area. But her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Beautiful memories of Fredia will live on in the hearts of her loving mother, Hazel Cross of Broussard; children, Crystal Cross and Kaneesha Barnaby of Lafayette; siblings, Herbert Cross of Lafayette; Jennifer Felix (Preston Felix) of Lafayette; Evola Girouard of St. Martinville; Latroy Cross of Lafayette; Tawona Broussard (Daymon Broussard) of Arnaudville; Nolton Cross of Lafayette; Kaesha Cross (Knykeda Cross) of Lafayette; grandchildren, Noah Pierce, Neketia Hayward, Aziyah Fisher, Ary'el Fisher Armonii Barnaby all of Lafayette, and a host of nieces, nephews family and friends. Fredia is now enjoying her heavenly reunion with loved ones who preceded in death, her husband; Henry City, and her maternal grandparents. The family asks that viewing be observed between the hours of 7:00AM until time of service at 10:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette La 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette

1011 N St Antoine St

Lafayette , LA 70501

(337) 235-1193 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close