Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Frenzel Jude Peré, 81, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Reverend Louis Richard will officiate the services. Jude was born and raised in Abbeville, Louisiana. He owned and operated Frenzel Motors, Inc. for 60 years. He was passionate about his business and dedicated to his employees. He was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman. He always had a story to tell, most were true. He will be remembered and missed by all who knew him. Jude is survived by his loving wife, Frances; daughter, Susan; son-in-law, David; and grandchildren, Catherine and Michael. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Frenzel Peré and Josephine Decuir Peré; daughter, Jill Marie Peré; sister, Joann Dore; and brother, Mervin Peré. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 300 Pere Megret St., on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 12:30 PM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Jude Peré to Vermilion Catholic High School, Athletic Department, 425 Park Ave, Abbeville, LA 70510.

