Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for G.A. Pete Simon, age 89, who passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. G.A. "Pete" Simon married his wife, Audry Pourcio, on July 14, 1949. In 1950, he joined the Air Force and during his time in the service, his wife gave birth to his son, Michael, and daughter, Brenda. When he returned home, with his father Ernest, they formed Simon and Son Construction, a very successful command general contractor. Many Schools were built or remodeled under Gilroy's management. Survivors include his sister, Helen Broussard; his son, Michael Simon and his wife, Shannon; his grandchildren, Neil Simon, Jacey Leblanc, Jamie Minyard and her husband, Kyle, Brittany Mason, Aimee Frisby and her husband, Carl, Rachael Turner and her husband, Alec; his step grandson, Jason Theriot; his great grandchildren, Michael Emmy (Jacy), and Mason Leblanc (Brittany), and Taylor and Matthew Frisby (Aimee); and his step great grandchildren, Juliana, Serenity, and Jazzlyn Theriot (Jason). He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Aimee Simon; his wife, Audry Simon; his daughter, Brenda Mason; and his grandson, Justin Mason. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:30 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Honorary pallbearers will be Neil Simon, Alec Turner, John Vanway and Kenneth Simon.

