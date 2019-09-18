Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gabriel Collin Lavergne. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

Catholic Services will be held on Friday, September 20th, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Gabriel Collin Lavergne, 19, who passed away Sunday, September 15th in Opelousas. Visitation will be held at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, September 20th from 9:00 am until the time of service and will resume at the funeral home after services until 9:00 pm. A rosary will be recited at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, September 20th at 6:00 pm in the funeral home Chapel. Father Gilbert Dutel, of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Gabriel was born March 6, 2000, in Opelousas and was a resident of Duson. Gabriel was a proud 2017 graduate of the LA National Guard Youth Challenge Program (YCP). He loved to spend time with his friends and listen to music and skateboarding was his passion. Gabriel had hopes and aspirations for his future. His dream was to attend UTI, Universal Technical Institute, in Automotive Mechanics and to specialize in sports and luxury car mechanics. Gabriel attended St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette where his family are parishioners. Gabriel was very strong-willed and super-intelligent since he was a young child. His love of skateboarding was a driving force in his lifestyle. He had a very strong love for his family and friends. His sense of humor and love of family brought joy to everyone around him. He was a light-hearted person who took life as it came and lived life on his own terms. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Gabriel is survived by his mother, Renee McCaslin Smith and her husband Christopher, of Duson; his father, Larry Gene Lavergne and his partner Connie, of Lawtell; his four brothers, Joseph Sean Lavergne, of Lafayette, Cameron Jacob Lavergne, of Duson, Aaron Paul Smith, of Maurice and Aiden Robert Smith, also of Duson; two sisters, Lanie Jon Gautreaux, of Church Point and Abigail Lyn Lavergne, of Lewisburg; his paternal grandparents, grandmother Betty Pommier and her husband Nick, of Port Barre and grandfather Donald Lavergne and his wife Melinda, of Lawtell; his paternal great-grandmother, Grace Lavergne Lafleur, of Lawtell; his maternal step-grandfather, Darryl Foreman, of Duson; his stepfather, Gerald Sherwood, of Lafayette; and numerous dear aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marie Tonie Foreman and Robert McCaslin; and one cousin, Christopher Fontenot. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the family of Gabriel. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at Catholic Services will be held on Friday, September 20th, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Gabriel Collin Lavergne, 19, who passed away Sunday, September 15th in Opelousas. Visitation will be held at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, September 20th from 9:00 am until the time of service and will resume at the funeral home after services until 9:00 pm. A rosary will be recited at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, September 20th at 6:00 pm in the funeral home Chapel. Father Gilbert Dutel, of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Gabriel was born March 6, 2000, in Opelousas and was a resident of Duson. Gabriel was a proud 2017 graduate of the LA National Guard Youth Challenge Program (YCP). He loved to spend time with his friends and listen to music and skateboarding was his passion. Gabriel had hopes and aspirations for his future. His dream was to attend UTI, Universal Technical Institute, in Automotive Mechanics and to specialize in sports and luxury car mechanics. Gabriel attended St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette where his family are parishioners. Gabriel was very strong-willed and super-intelligent since he was a young child. His love of skateboarding was a driving force in his lifestyle. He had a very strong love for his family and friends. His sense of humor and love of family brought joy to everyone around him. He was a light-hearted person who took life as it came and lived life on his own terms. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Gabriel is survived by his mother, Renee McCaslin Smith and her husband Christopher, of Duson; his father, Larry Gene Lavergne and his partner Connie, of Lawtell; his four brothers, Joseph Sean Lavergne, of Lafayette, Cameron Jacob Lavergne, of Duson, Aaron Paul Smith, of Maurice and Aiden Robert Smith, also of Duson; two sisters, Lanie Jon Gautreaux, of Church Point and Abigail Lyn Lavergne, of Lewisburg; his paternal grandparents, grandmother Betty Pommier and her husband Nick, of Port Barre and grandfather Donald Lavergne and his wife Melinda, of Lawtell; his paternal great-grandmother, Grace Lavergne Lafleur, of Lawtell; his maternal step-grandfather, Darryl Foreman, of Duson; his stepfather, Gerald Sherwood, of Lafayette; and numerous dear aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marie Tonie Foreman and Robert McCaslin; and one cousin, Christopher Fontenot. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the family of Gabriel. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close