Funeral Services will be conducted for Gail Matthews on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at David Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 PM with Rev. Roland Fontenot officiating. Interment will follow at a later date. A recitation of the rosary will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM. The family request that visitation be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 PM. Gail Matthews was born in New Orleans and was a lifelong resident of New Iberia. She was born to Jesse and Gail Dermady Matthews on September 23, 1953. Gail loved fishing, going to the fais-do-do and dancing. She enjoyed going the grandkid's baseball games. Her most favorite holiday was "Mardi Gras" without a doubt. Gail is survived by her two sons, Dan LaPorte and his wife Lacie, Matthew LaPorte and his wife Jammie; grandchildren, Danielle Laporte and Fiance River Hebert, Megan Badeaux and husband Tristan, Tori Frederick, McKenzie Laporte, Alyssa Frederick, Breigh Domingue, Duslyn Duplantis, Jordyn Gibson, Brennan Laporte, Anden Abshire, Peyton Abshire; great-grandchildren, Aleigha Creighton, Ryker Hebert, Remi Hebert; sister, Anna Mae Breaux and husband George "Jimmy"; Life Long Friends, Danielle Hebert, Jaylene Grow, Effie Silas and her 2 spoiled dogs, Bella; Hennessy. Serving as Pallbearers will be Dan LaPorte, Matthew LaPorte, Brennan Laporte, Anden Abshire, Shane Segura, Tristan Badeaux, River Hebert and Ryker Hebert. Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Gail Dermady Matthews.

