Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Gail Mendoza Bruno, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 1:00 PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel, SOUTHSIDE. Gail passed on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Entombment will be in Sacred Heart of Jesus Mausoleum. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM to the time of services at 1:00 PM. A recitation of the rosary will be prayed on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Reverend Matthew Higginbotham, Pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington, La. will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include her sons, Lester Bruno, Jr. and his wife Kristy; Benton Bruno; Vincent Bruno and wife Faye and Mark Bruno and wife Kristina; eleven grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren; her sisters, June Lewis and Sandra Bergeron. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Mr. Lester A. Bruno; her parents, Mr. Anthony Mendoza and Mrs. Clara Blanchard Mendoza; and her ten siblings. Mrs. Gail was born on June 19, 1936 in Marrero, La. and has been a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for the past 44 years. She was a graduate of Marrero High School and upon graduating high school she would soon marry Lester. She was a loving wife and mother who dedicated her life to her family. Mrs. Bruno was a devout Catholic and a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Broussard. She volunteered some of her free time to the church and Catholic Schools. She was a fabulous cook and also enjoyed music, dancing, playing cards, and playing golf. Pallbearers will be her sons, Lester Jr., Benton, Vincent, Mark and her grandsons Anthony Bruno and Michael Bruno. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Gail Mendoza Bruno's name to St. Joseph Hospice, 923 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Bruno family to Denise St. Julien and the staff at Gardenview and The Blake assisted living facilities.

