Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Carencro for Garfield Joseph "Joe" Stelly, Jr., age 70, who passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Dale Medical Center in Ozark, AL. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Thainese Alphonse, associate pastor of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Stelly was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro, LA before moving to Alabama in February 2019. Survivors include his wife, Yvonne Marie Begnaud Stelly of Carencro; one son, Blaine Stelly and his wife, Lora, of Midland City, AL; two daughters, Angela Barthe and Nicole Stelly all of Lafayette; eleven grandchildren; one great grandchild; one sister-in-law, Helen Stelly of Carencro; and one brother-in-law, Warren Soileau. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garfield Joseph Stelly, Sr. and the former Eloise Bernard; two brothers, William "Bill" Stelly and his wife, Shirley, and Dennis "Dan" Stelly; two sisters, Leona "Lynn" Stelly and Grace Soileau; and one son-in-law, Charles Barthe. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Tray Barthe, Ronald Stelly, Neal Stelly, Timmy Stelly, Chad Touchet and Eric Glass. Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Stelly, Gordan Terracina, Keith Stelly and Cade Stelly.

4117 N. University Ave.

Carencro , LA 70520

