A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard for Mr. Garrett Wayne O'Connor, 56, who passed away on February 4, 2019. Father Ken Domingue will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart of Jesus Mausoleum. Mr. Garrett, a resident of Broussard, was the son of the late James O'Connor and the former Betty Foret. Garrett graduated from USL in 1985 with a B.S. in Business Administration. He had a love of baseball, and the game took him almost from sea to shining sea. He was a 2003 UL Athletic Hall of Fame inductee and grew up with the game. From 8-year-old youth league beginnings with the Beavers, to Lafayette High and the American Legion state title with Burger Chef, to a successful stint with USL's Ragin' Cajuns and a short stay in the minor leagues, Garrett was successful on the diamond. Then, once he finished his playing career, he constructed a second career as an umpire. O'Connor had 22 wins as a Ragin Cajun, including a one-hitter on the road against the Texas Longhorns and a victory over LSU in Skip Bertman's first year leading the Tigers. He was an All-Louisiana selection in 1984 and drafted by the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees. After his playing career, he quickly made a name for himself as an umpire who called games as far away as the college regionals in California. He retired from college umpiring after 26 years. He was a hard worker and has been with Chris' Poboys for 33 Years as general manager of the Pinhook location. And when he was not at the restaurant, he was most likely to be fishing at his camp at Grande Avoille Cove. He was married to Sheri R. O'Connor for 14 Years and they have five children together. And when he was not at the restaurant, he was most likely to be fishing at his camp at Grande Avoille Cove. He was married to Sheri R. O'Connor for 14 Years and they have five children together. He is survived by his wife, Sheri Robicheaux O'Connor; mother, Betty Billeaud; children, Benjamin O'Connor, Ross O'Connor, Camille O'Connor; stepchildren, Jacob Trowbridge, Sarah Trowbridge; granddaughter, Nadia Gardiner; siblings, Charmaine Cormier and husband Bobby, Jay O'Connor and wife Lorna, Shawn O'Connor and wife Denise; stepsiblings, Collette Billeaud Smith and husband James, Wallace Billeaud, Andre Billeaud; father and mother-in-law, Ray and Dianne Robicheaux. He was preceded in death by his father, James P. O'Connor Jr; and adoptive father, Thomas "Tommy" A. Billeaud. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Jay O'Connor, Shawn O'Connor, Jacob Trowbridge, Mark Robicheaux, Jeff Raggio, Matthew O'Connor, Bryan O'Connor and Lance Cormier. The family would like to thank all of Garrett's immediate and extended family as well as his friends for the out pouring of support. They would also like to thank everyone at Chris' Poboys for all of the hard work, dedication and love they provided him.

1011 Bertrand Drive

Lafayette , LA 70506

