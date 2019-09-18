Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro for Gary Brasseaux, age 71, who passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at his residence in Carencro. Mr. Brasseaux was a veteran of the military having proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Survivors include his wife of twenty-three years, Margaret Cormier Brasseaux of Carencro; one granddaughter, Kiarra Nichole Cheatum; one son-in-law, Izele Cheatum of Bay City, FL; one brother, John Ray Brasseaux of Lafayette; one sister, Mary Brasseaux St. Amant of Cade; one half-brother, Charles Ray Brasseaux and his wife, Melissa, of Washington; one half-sister, Debbie Thompson Garrett and her husband, David, of Llano, TX; and his Godmother, Theresa Myers. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Juliene Cheatum; his parents, Paul Brasseaux and the former Lily Mae Hanks; one brother, James Jimmie Brasseaux; and two half-brothers, Paul Brasseaux Jr. and Patrick Lee Brasseaux. A rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home by Theresa Myers. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedisys Home Health Services and the staff of Beau Sejour. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019