
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas for Gene Paillet, age 84, who passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Landry Catholic Cemetery. The Rev. Borgia Aubespin, S.V.D., of St. Ann in Mallet, will officiate at the services. Mr. Paillet was a native and lifelong resident of Opelousas, where he was a parishioner of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, a member of the Inseparable Friends Benevolent Society, a member of the Knights of Columbus at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church and a member of Agro Men, Inc. Gene, affectionately known as "Daddy Pie", was the owner and operator of Toby's Little Lodge in Opelousas from the 1960's to 1980's. He proudly served his country during his time enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957. Gene loved socializing and never met a stranger. He also enjoyed watching sports. Mr. Paillet will be remembered as a kind and caring person, who was a father figure to many. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary Eaglin Paillet of Opelousas; two daughters, Jeannine Elliott and her husband, Sherman, and Suzette Norman and her husband, Dwayne, all of Opelousas; a brother, Hilarion M. Paillet of Leonville; four sisters, Jeanette Paillet, Josephine Paillet Watson, both of Opelousas, Fatima Guillory and her husband, Abner of Madisonville, and Judy Caillier of Carencro; five grandchildren, Kaelyn Elliott, Tyler Guillory, Chelsea Guillory, Natalie Guillory and Taylor Norman; three step-grandchildren, Dwaina Quezaire, Dwayne Norman, II and Nicholas Norman; one great-grandchild, Bentley Foxx Brignac; a sister-in-law, Florida Eaglin of New Orleans; and a brother-in-law, Joseph Ray Eaglin and his wife, Mary, of Opelousas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris Paillet and the former Celeste Fournier; and two brothers, Nathaniel Paillet and Jude Paillet. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home until time of service, and a rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Pallbearers will be Kerry Eaglin, Michael Eaglin, Hilarion Morris Paillet, II, Allen Caillier, Craig Crawford and Carl Caillier. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
