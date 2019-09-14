Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Martin Bacque. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 802 Alfred St Scott , LA 70583 (337)-234-2320 Visitation 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 802 Alfred St Scott , LA 70583 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 802 Alfred St Scott , LA 70583 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

A 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, for Gene Martin Bacque, 82, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Lafayette, Louisiana, surrounded by his children, grandchildren and family. Entombment will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum in Scott. Father Gary Schexnayder, retired, will celebrate the funeral Mass and conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be his daughters Rita Bacque and Michelle Wilson. His grandchildren Hannah Broussard, Katherine Bacque, Ava Wilson, Jillian LeBlanc and Grant LeBlanc will serve as Gift Bearers. Musical selections for the services will be, "Notre Pere", "Amazing Grace", "Coeur de Jesu", "I Can Only Imagine" and "Make Me A Channel of your Peace". Survivors include his four daughters, Rita Lynn Bacque of Dallas, TX., Michelle Bacque Wilson and her husband, Jason of San Antonio, TX., Suzanne Bacque of Lafayette, LA. and Andrea Jeanne Bacque and Robert LeBlanc of Dallas, TX.; one son, John Anthony Bacque and his wife, Angel of Carencro, LA; seven grandchildren, John Michael Bacque, Katherine Claire Bacque, Hannah Elizabeth Broussard, Ava Elise Wilson, Jillian Paige LeBlanc, Grant Harrison LeBlanc, Hunter Shane Balfa and Sydney Shae Balfa; two great grandchildren, Brooklyn John Bacque and Blair Jayden Bacque; many Godchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris Ann Hruzek Bacque; his parents, Azema and Nameze Bacque; one brother, Jerry Bacque; and one nephew, Ken Bacque. A native of Scott, Louisiana and resident of Lafayette, Louisiana since 1969, Mr. Bacque was a loving and generous husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him. He graduated from Scott High School in 1955, then went on to receive his bachelor's degree in teaching from SLI (Southern Louisiana Institute) now known as ULL. Mr. Bacque had a great love of baseball and began his professional baseball career in 1957 playing for the Detroit Tigers Minor League system. From the AAA Pacific Coast League, he was given the opportunity to play professional baseball in Japan with the Hanshin Tigers of Osaka. His career in Japan lasted from 1962-1969. Hanshin won the pennant in 1962 and again in 1964, the year in which Gene won 29 games and lost 9 with an ERA of 1.89. From the 1964 pennant, he was awarded the Sawamura Award which is equivalent to the Cy Young Award in the United States. Mr. Bacque was a member of the Louisiana Cattlemen's Association and was a member and past president of the Lafayette Parish Cattlemen's Association. Most recently he was named as the Honorary Chairman of the Japan Retired Foreign Players Association in Tokyo, Japan. He was hoping to visit Japan and the Hanshin Tigers' Koshien Stadium once more in his lifetime, as he held the people, country and culture of Japan very close to his heart. He was a parishioner and usher of Holy Cross Catholic Church. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife Ann, raising cattle, occasionally visiting the casinos and spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and friends. Mr. Bacque will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Pallbearers will be his son and sons-in-law, John Bacque, Jason Wilson and Robert LeBlanc; his godsons Richard Bacque and Billy Ray Bacque and his nephew John Eiteman. 