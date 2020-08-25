A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata for Genevieve Zaunbrecher Tate, 86, who passed away August 21, 2020 in Nacogdoches, TX. Fr. Joseph Tran, pastor of St. Lawrence Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 pm Friday evening. Interment will be in St. Lawrence Mausoleum. She is survived by three sons, Gordon Edward Tate, Jr., Ph.D. and his wife Janna of San Antonio, TX, Gregory Scott Tate M.D., D.D.S. and his wife Andrea of Nacogdoches, TX, and Mark Patrick Tate and his wife Marcy of Ft. Worth, TX; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Travis, Connor, Jackson, Jacob, Matthew, and Emily Tate; two sisters Edna Broussard, and Joyce Melancon and her husband Howard both of Lafayette; and two brothers, Dr. Hilary Zaunbrecher and his wife Suzanne of Lafayette, and Donald Zaunbrecher. Mrs. Tate is preceded in death by her husband, Gordan Edward Tate; her parents, Joseph A. and Annie Dischler Zaunbrecher; one sister, Dorothy Ann Zaunbrecher; and four brothers, Leo Harold, Gerald and Ferdinand Zaunbrecher. Words of comfort may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.
