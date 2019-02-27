Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George 'Coco' Latour Jr.. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bridget Catholic Church in Lawtell for George Joseph Latour, Jr., age 74, who passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his residence in Opelousas. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. The Rev. Ted Broussard, pastor of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Lawtell, will officiate at the services. Mr. Latour was a native and resident of Opelousas. He was a graduate of the Academy of Immaculate Conception. Coco, as he was lovingly called by family and friends, was a parishioner of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Lawtell. A veteran of the military, George proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Richmond K. Turner. He also volunteered for two land missions. Upon returning to the States, Mr. Latour earned his Bachelor Degree from LSU in sociology. Afterward, he relocated to Baytown, Texas where he was a member of VFW Post 912. Arriving in Baytown, George began his employment with GTE, now Verizon. This was a career path he continued down for 36 years, until his retirement as a Telecommunications Manager in 2006. George and his wife, Deborah, returned to Opelousas permanently in September 2016. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Deborah Brunk Latour of Opelousas; his mother, the former Mary Mae Boudreaux; a son, George "Cricket" Latour, III and his wife, Antonia, of Prairieville; a daughter, Yvonne Mae Copper and her husband, Nick, of Charles City, Iowa; two sisters, Linda Fontenot of Opelousas and Mary Carol Gladney and her husband, Lewis of Natchitoches; and four grandchildren, Lilianna Latour, Georgiana Latour, Kristopher Copper and Kaden Copper. He was preceded in death by his father, George Joseph Latour, Sr. The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Saturday at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 3933 Highway 35, Lawtell, Louisiana, 70550, from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at St. Bridget Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in the name of Mr. Latour may be made to by mail at , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, by phone at 1-800-822-6344 or by visiting stjude.org/donate.

