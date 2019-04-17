Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George 'WaWee' Broussard. View Sign

Memorial Services will be held at WaWee's on the River in Milton on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM for Mr. George William Broussard, 63, who passed away on April 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Joe Cormier, Pastor of First Assembly of God, will conduct the memorial service. Mr. Broussard, a resident of Milton, was the son of the late Simeon Broussard and the former Nola Denais. WaWee was a graduate of U.S.L. (now U.L.L.), receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree. He was a mathematics teacher for many middle and high schools throughout Acadiana. In 1992, George opened WaWee's on the River in Milton, a popular watering hole and boat landing along the Vermilion River. In his free time, Mr. Broussard enjoyed traveling, no matter how near or far, with his faithful four legged companion, Angel. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his daughter, Serenity Broussard; sister, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Albert; brothers, Glenn Joseph Broussard and Paul Bennet Broussard; two nieces and eight nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Simeon and Nola Denais Broussard. The family would like to thank the Our Lady of Lourdes ICU nurses and staff for their care and compassion. Personal condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at Memorial Services will be held at WaWee's on the River in Milton on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM for Mr. George William Broussard, 63, who passed away on April 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Joe Cormier, Pastor of First Assembly of God, will conduct the memorial service. Mr. Broussard, a resident of Milton, was the son of the late Simeon Broussard and the former Nola Denais. WaWee was a graduate of U.S.L. (now U.L.L.), receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree. He was a mathematics teacher for many middle and high schools throughout Acadiana. In 1992, George opened WaWee's on the River in Milton, a popular watering hole and boat landing along the Vermilion River. In his free time, Mr. Broussard enjoyed traveling, no matter how near or far, with his faithful four legged companion, Angel. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his daughter, Serenity Broussard; sister, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Albert; brothers, Glenn Joseph Broussard and Paul Bennet Broussard; two nieces and eight nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Simeon and Nola Denais Broussard. The family would like to thank the Our Lady of Lourdes ICU nurses and staff for their care and compassion. Personal condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Funeral Home Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette

1011 Bertrand Drive

Lafayette , LA 70506

(337) 235-9449 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close