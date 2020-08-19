Funeral services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at a 3:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for George E. Martin, age 89, who passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Bill Melancon, pastor of St. Rita Catholic Church in Catahoula, will officiate at the services. Mr. Martin was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro having been employed with the City of Carencro as the Supervisor of Utilities since 1968. An avid outdoorsman, he loved John Deere Tractors, and took so much pride in his farm; he was always ready to jump in the truck and tend to his cows, goats and sheep. He was a member of the Cattleman's Association. George was affectionally known by the community as "George-E", and to his family as "Paw". He treasured the moments shared with his three granddaughters. Mr. Martin had a dry sense of humor that you could not help but love and always found a way to make others laugh. Rest assured, he is in Heaven with his sweet bride, full of love and laughter. Survivors include one son, Gene Ernest Martin of Carencro; three grandchildren, Andrea Martin Riché and her husband, Nicholas, Melanie Martin Leblanc and her husband, Cody, and Sara Martin; and two great grandchildren, Daxton and Rylee Riché. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Ann Sonnier Martin; his daughter-in-law, Debbie Simon Martin; his parents, George Eugene Martin and the former Ethel Marie Broussard; and one sister, Anna Grace Richard and her husband, C.J. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Friday in the funeral home by Madeline Braquet. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:30 a.m. Friday until service time on Friday. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and love to his caretakers who have been with him and the family for over ten years, Reva Daigle, Rene Daigle, Jessica Daigle, Lee Celestine, Ann Davis, Tyra Arceneaux and Renita Compton who was his absolute favorite and best friend. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.