Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George "Yockie" Fontenot. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-407-1907 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Port Barre for George "Yockie" Fontenot, age 42, who passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Port Barre. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Port Barre. Rev. Clint Trahan, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Readers will be Belinda G. Fontenot (mother) and Kelly D. Fontenot (sister-in-law). Giftbearers will be Linda Guillory (aunt) and Kristen Taylor (Godchild). Musical selections will be provided by Lance Dubroc and Nicole Hatten. The songs will be Go Rest High On That Mountain, Jealous of the Angels, I Will Never Forget You, Here I Am Lord, and Lead Me Home. Mr. Fontenot, affectionately known as Yockie, was a native and lifelong resident of Port Barre where he was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. He was employed with Patriot Construction as an equipment operator. "Yockie" enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his nephews, and camping with his family. Survivors include his parents, George Fontenot, Jr., and Belinda Fontenot of Port Barre; one brother, Jared P. Fontenot and his wife, Kelly, of Port Barre; his paternal grandmother, Verna Artigue Fontenot of Plaisance; two nephews, his Godchild, Terrell P. Fontenot and Bennett J. Fontenot; and his Goddaughter, Kristen Taylor. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Damon and Mamie Guillory; and his paternal grandfather, George Roland Fontenot, Sr. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home by Myra Duplechain. The family requests visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Sunday until 12:00 a.m. (midnight) Monday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Jared Fontenot (brother), Robbie Taylor (cousin), Frankie Andrus (friend), Bookie Taylor (Godfather), Todd Robin (friend), Adam Stoute (friend), Joey Fontenot (uncle) and Freddie Calverette (friend). Honorary pallbearers will be George R. Fontenot, Jr. (father), Terrell Paul Fontenot (Godchild), Bennett Joseph Fontenot (nephew). Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Port Barre for George "Yockie" Fontenot, age 42, who passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Port Barre. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Port Barre. Rev. Clint Trahan, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Readers will be Belinda G. Fontenot (mother) and Kelly D. Fontenot (sister-in-law). Giftbearers will be Linda Guillory (aunt) and Kristen Taylor (Godchild). Musical selections will be provided by Lance Dubroc and Nicole Hatten. The songs will be Go Rest High On That Mountain, Jealous of the Angels, I Will Never Forget You, Here I Am Lord, and Lead Me Home. Mr. Fontenot, affectionately known as Yockie, was a native and lifelong resident of Port Barre where he was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. He was employed with Patriot Construction as an equipment operator. "Yockie" enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his nephews, and camping with his family. Survivors include his parents, George Fontenot, Jr., and Belinda Fontenot of Port Barre; one brother, Jared P. Fontenot and his wife, Kelly, of Port Barre; his paternal grandmother, Verna Artigue Fontenot of Plaisance; two nephews, his Godchild, Terrell P. Fontenot and Bennett J. Fontenot; and his Goddaughter, Kristen Taylor. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Damon and Mamie Guillory; and his paternal grandfather, George Roland Fontenot, Sr. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home by Myra Duplechain. The family requests visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Sunday until 12:00 a.m. (midnight) Monday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Jared Fontenot (brother), Robbie Taylor (cousin), Frankie Andrus (friend), Bookie Taylor (Godfather), Todd Robin (friend), Adam Stoute (friend), Joey Fontenot (uncle) and Freddie Calverette (friend). Honorary pallbearers will be George R. Fontenot, Jr. (father), Terrell Paul Fontenot (Godchild), Bennett Joseph Fontenot (nephew). Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close