A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette, LA for Mr. George Frederick, 95, who died peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette on Wednesday, October 28th from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm. A Rosary will be recited by Deacon Robert Klingman, of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette, on Wednesday, October 28th from 12:00 pm until 12:40 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette. Courtney Lirette will deliver her grandfather's eulogy in the Fountain Memorial Funeral Home Chapel from 12:45 pm until the time of service. Reader for the service is Marilyn Richard. Musical selections will be performed by accompanist Denise Melancon and vocalist Mark Melancon. Interment with military honors will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Father Mario Romero, Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate. George Frederick was born on October 26, 1924, in Maurice, LA and was a resident of Lafayette since 1978. George was a graduate of Maurice High School and then attended SLI, now UL-Lafayette, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Education. Upon graduation from SLI, George went to work for Humble Oil & Refining Co., now Exxon Company USA, until his retirement in 1986 after 38 years of exemplary service. During his tenure with the company, George transferred numerous times throughout southern Louisiana and primarily held positions in various divisions of accounting and purchasing. He retired as a Sr. Staff Specialist in Exxon's Lafayette District Office. After retirement, George and his wife Beatrice were active members of the Exxon Annuitant Club. He was a faithful parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church where he attended daily masses until his health no longer permitted. Mr. Frederick proudly and honorably served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy aboard the US General Mitchell. He spent most of his service time stationed in Subic Bay, Philippines. Serving in the U.S. military was a crowning, proud accomplishment in George's life and he was honorably discharged on May 16, 1946 in New Orleans, LA. George was quite the gardener and spent many hours a day post-retirement tending to his produce. He was able to provide fresh vegetables for his family and he delighted in sharing his crop with others. Having a large, visible garden right in the middle of Lafayette amazed many people who would often drive by and stop to speak with the friendly man with the big straw hat. Above all, family was everything to George. He leaves a legacy of hard work, service and love and will be deeply missed. Mr. Frederick is survived by his three daughters, Marilyn F. Richard and her husband Johnny, of Humble, TX, Vickie Spragis, of New Roads, LA and Rachel Gondrella and her companion John Purpera, of New Roads, LA; two granddaughters, Erin Dawson and her husband Justin and Courtney Lirette and her husband Paul and five great-grandchildren, Bailey, Cierra, Anna, Roman and Camden. He is also survived by two sisters, Velta Dartez and Jane Simon and one brother, James Dale Frederick, as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Beatrice Durke Frederick; his parents, Elier and Nemese Benoit Frederick; two siblings, brother Lully Paul Frederick and a sister, Loula Mae Broussard; a son-in-law, James Keith Spragis and several nieces and nephews. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are John Purpera, Paul Lirette, Justin Dawson, Ken Frederick, Kent Montet and Bryan Simon. The family would like to thank all of George's present and past caregivers, especially Wyosha Johnson, LouAnn Dugas, Patricia Clay, Linda Derouen and Danielle Broussard "for your loving and compassionate care", as well as Dr. Darrin Menard, Mrs. Geri Kreamer and Susan Keigley, both of Holy Cross Catholic Church, and Hospice of Acadiana. Memorials may be made in Mr. Frederick's name to Hospice of Acadiana, Inc. at 2600 Johnston St., Ste. B, Lafayette, LA, 70503, (337) 232-1234 or online at www.hospiceacadiana.com.
