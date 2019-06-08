Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George "Wayne" Griffin Sr.. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Service will be celebrated Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for George "Wayne" Griffin Sr., 78, who passed away Friday, June 7th at Lafayette General Medical Center. Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, June 12th from 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Reverend Donnie Linson, Pastor of Herringville Baptist Church in Monticello, Louisiana will officiate. Wayne was born May 1, 1941, in Marked Tree, Arkansas and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He was the owner of Wayne's Steel Erectors for over 50 years. Wayne was an avid hunter and loved to go fishing. He was a hard worker, loved spending time with his grandchildren and was known to always have a story to tell or a joke to share with anyone he met. Wayne is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Linda Griffin of Duson; two daughters, Tammy Carrigg of Summerville, SC and April Spencer of Zwolle, LA; three sons, Chuck Kile of Rayne, Tony Kile of St. Francisville and Brian Griffin of Breaux Bridge; 24 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Zula Taylor Griffin; his son, G. Wayne Griffin Jr. and his daughter, Reba Griffin. Pallbearers will be Brian Griffin, Chuck Kile, Tony Kile, Kevin Carls, Lance Westmoreland and Shane Boone. Honorary Bearer is Cody Wayne Griffin.

