George H. Garrett, Jr., 87, of Lafayette, Louisiana went home to be with the Lord on May 2, 2020. Graveside services were held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Lafayette. The services were under the direction of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard. Full Military Honors were bestowed on George Garrett by the United States Army. George was born in Port Gibson, Mississippi on June 21, 1932 to George Henry and Julia Lawrence Garrett. After graduating from Port Gibson High School he served in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany and Italy. George married Peggy Caloway in 1957. He graduated from University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1961 from the College of Petroleum Engineering. He spent his career with Amerada Petroleum Corporation, which later became Amerada Hess Corporation, from 1960 until his retirement in 1994. Following that time he served as a consultant for Amerada Hess for three additional years. George was a longtime member of SPE. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Broussard, Louisiana. As an avid fisherman, he loved his boat and his pick-up, and was a charter member of the Senior Oilmen's Fishing and Social Club. He was a kind and considerate Christian man, full of character and integrity. George was widely known as a gentleman with a generous spirit, and was greatly respected by all who knew him. To his children and grandchildren whom he dearly loved he was simply Dad and Grampa. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Julia Garrett, father-in-law David Caloway, brothers-in-law Wayne Caloway and Randy Caloway, infant granddaughter Laney Rene Edwards, and son-in-law Barry Wickson. He is survived by his wife Peggy of 62 years; mother-in-law Loyce Caloway, sister-in-law Wanda Wyeth, a daughter Tracy Peddy and husband Tim of Seminole, Texas; a daughter Kelley Edwards and husband Perry of Tyler, Texas; along with 10 grandchildren Garrett Wickson of Seminole, Texas, Chelsea Aitken and husband Bob of Tomball, Texas, Jared Peddy and wife Kali of Canyon, Texas, Danielle Adair and husband Wiley of College Station, Texas, Cameron Wickson and wife Danielle of Seminole, Texas, Jordan Edwards and wife Lindsay of Louisville, Kentucky, Joel Edwards of New York City, New York, Jon Edwards of Dallas, Texas, Jesse Edwards and wife Caitlin of Nacogdoches, Texas, and Jaydee Edwards of Tyler, Texas; 8 great grandchildren Daxon, Maddox, Elliot, Lennox, Miles, Jackson, Josephine, and Connor; many nieces and nephews and beloved friends. Share your condolences and words of comfort with the family of George Garrett Jr. by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. George Garrett Jr. and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 11 to May 17, 2020.